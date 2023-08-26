Why is Austin Reaves so popular in the Philippines? Exploring how Team USA's underrated star became a crowd favorite during 2023 FIBA World Cup 

Austin Reaves' underdog story is well-known in NBA circles, and it's now gaining momentum on the global stage at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Ask fans from the Philippines, who were overjoyed to see the LA Lakers' undrafted guard in action during the USA's opening game against New Zealand on Saturday (August 26th).

Reaves received the loudest cheer during Team USA's introductions. Just for comparison, the roster also features All-Star caliber names like Anthony Edwards, reigning DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson. Not just that, the 25-year-old isn't even a starter here.

Why is Austin Reaves popular in the Philippines?

Austin Reaves has become a cult hero among LA Lakers fans. The trend has continued overseas in the Philippines, where he made his senior Team USA debut on Saturday.

On paper, Reaves has only played two seasons in the NBA. He was an undrafted guard out of Oklahoma in 2021. He was on a two-way contract initially before he penned a two-year deal worth $2.49 million through 2022.

Reaves seems young but is 25 years old, so he's not making waves for playing above his age like some of his teammates, notably 22-year-old Anthony Edwards and 20-year-old Paolo Banchero, who were also the No. 1 picks of their respective draft classes.

So what makes Austin Reaves, out of all USA players in the Philippines, such a popular figure in a country where probably most fans should be wondering who he is?

The answer to that is the bet he made on himself two years ago when he decided to go undrafted. Reaves could've been drafted 37th or 42nd overall in 2021 to the Detroit Pistons. However, Reaves wanted to hit the ground running in the NBA instantly. The Pistons or any team drafting after them late in the second round weren't interested in offering anything beyond a two-way deal.

That would've likely meant Austin Reaves spending most of his time in the G-League. The small market nature of the Pistons would've also made it difficult for him to get noticed. The decision to test himself in the bright lights of LA instead, promoted by his agency, did the trick for Austin.

Team USA's Austin Reaves' popularity in Phillippines is the by-product of his success with LA Lakers

It's one thing to get to LA and play for the Lakers and another to flourish playing for the NBA's most storied and popular team. Austin Reaves believed the situation was right for him when he entered the NBA. He joined a team filled with potential first-ballot Hall of Famers like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo.

Reaves, like many others, could've easily cracked under pressure. However, he was meant to be in that position. He made the most of being around these successful veterans, learning the tricks of the trade on and off the court.

Reaves didn't stuff the stat sheet in his rookie year but established himself as a winning player. He got LeBron, AD, Russ and Melo's seal of approval for his high IQ and tremendous upside. He spent most of his time as a fringe player early in his Lakers and NBA career, but once he made it to the rotation, there was no looking back for Reaves.

He played 61 games, starting 19 times as a rookie. Reaves averaged 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and some oohs and aahs now and then, making him a cult hero among the Laker-nation.

This past season, Austin Reaves truly arrived in the NBA, emerging as the Lakers' third star behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis. After struggling to find minutes early under new coach Darvin Ham, Reaves became a mainstay as the season progressed. After the trade deadline, he turned into a legitimate option with more playing time on offer with injuries to key players.

Reaves cemented his spot as a starter and then as a third option. He averaged 16.5 points and 5.0 assists in the last 27 games while shooting on 58/46/84 splits. Reaves proved he was made for the big occasions with a solid run in his debut postseason appearance.

He averaged 16.9 points shooting on 46/44/90 splits, contributing crucial performances to the 17-time champions' run to the conference finals. The Lakers offered him a four-year $53.3 million contract this summer in restricted free agency. Nobody seemed to bat an eye, including Lakers fans, who are critical of the team's moves. They believe it was an absolute steal.

So, how is Austin's success in LA related to his popularity in the Philippines? The vast majority of hoops fans in the country are massive Lakers fans. Like any other Purple and Gold follower, they have viewed Reaves' journey closely.

Austin Reaves didn't disappoint, either. He was pivotal in USA's opening game, helping them overturn a 4-14 deficit in the first quarter and single-handedly shifting the momentum. Reaves finished with 12 points and a team-high six assists, continuing to show steady progress in his game.

