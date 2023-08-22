List of NBA players participating in FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

While some big names have already begged off or have not been chosen at all, the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup oozes with NBA talent.

A total of 55 current players from 23 teams playing in the NBA are listed within most of the 32 nations competing in the World Cup, which will be played in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia. Here are the NBA teams that will be represented in the event.

Atlanta Hawks

Three Atlanta Hawks have been called up to their respective national teams for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The most high-profile Hawk in the World Cup is Bogdan Bogdanovic, who was named team captain of Serbia.

On the other hand, Patty Mills established his legacy with Australia as he led them to a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Bruno Fernando, meanwhile, will be the main man for Angola as they look to silence the pro-Philippine crowd at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City when they face off on Aug. 27.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets currently have two representatives in the FIBA Basketball World Cup, which could actually become three, depending on how Patrick Gardner fares in their upcoming training camp.

Gardner, who was signed to a preseason deal with Brooklyn, is part of Egypt's FIBA Basketball World Cup, and his performance there could factor, too, if they extend him to the regular season.

Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, both with Team USA, are the current Brooklyn holdovers in the World Cup.

Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic is the most high-profile Chicago Bull in the World Cup as he represents Montenegro.

Vucevic showed why he is Montenegro's main man in a recent friendly against the Philippines, leading the former Yugoslavian state with 18 points in a 102-87 win at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Another Chicago player to watch out for is Carlik Jones, who plays for South Sudan.

Dallas Mavericks

Slovenia's Luka Doncic needs no further introduction, and neither does Canada's Dwight Powell.

While Doncic is the Dallas Mavericks' superstar, Powell is the longest-tenured player of the franchise competing in the FIBA Basketball World Cup, playing with Dallas since 2014.

The other Mavericks in the World Cup are Australia's Dante Exum and Josh Green.

Golden State Warriors

When Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney arrive in the Philippines as part of their promotional tour for Anta, they might first look for Lester Quinones.

Quinones is the lone Golden State Warrior in the FIBA Basketball World Cup, representing the Dominican Republic in international play.

Quinones, however, could become part of FIBA Basketball World Cup history as the Dominican Republic plays the Philippines on opening night on Aug. 25 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue.

The said game is projected to draw the largest crowd for a FIBA Basketball World Cup match with more than 28,000 tickets already sold as of Aug. 8. The magic number to beat is 32,616 set in 1994.

Houston Rockets

Canadian Dillon Brooks recently signed with the Houston Rockets, making him H-Town's lone representative in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Filipino fans were hoping that Jalen Green would be seeing action as well for Team USA, but Rocket fans still have some reason to watch the World Cup, especially if Brooks and Canada make it to the quarterfinals at least, which would be played at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton had a breakout year with the Indiana Pacers last season, making him an easy choice to be called up to Team USA's FIBA Basketball World Cup team.

Haliburton made an impression in Team USA's last tune-up game against Germany in Abu Dhabi, hitting three straight 3-pointers that helped Team USA complete a comeback from 16-points down to beat Germany.

LA Clippers

Hollywood has some reasons to watch the FIBA Basketball World Cup as well. First up is the LA Clippers' Nic Batum.

At age 35, Batum remains a vital figure in French basketball, and it remains evident as he was, once again, called up by France for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Los Angeles Lakers

Despite being undrafted, Austin Reaves worked his way up the NBA ladder, and it bore fruit when he became a key player of the Los Angeles Lakers' Cinderella run in the recent NBA Playoffs.

Now a part of Team USA, there's nowhere to go but up for Reaves.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies' two main big men are in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Jaren Jackson, the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, plays with Team USA, while power forward Santi Aldama plays for Spain. He caught the attention of the Philippines' basketball federation president Al Panlilio when both teams locked horns in a recent friendly.

Miami Heat

Although Filipino fans will miss Nikola Jokic for Serbia, the country still has an NBA finalist playing for them in Nikola Jovic.

Jovic and the Miami Heat battled Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in last season's championship series with the Nuggets prevailing and Jokic winning Finals MVP.

Still, the finals experience should help Jovic's cause as he helps Serbia win it all in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be dearly missed in the FIBA Basketball World Cup, but his older brother Thanasis, also his teammate with the Milwaukee Bucks, will be there to represent their family and Greece.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo will not be alone in representing the 2021 NBA champions in the World Cup as Bobby Portis, a crowd favorite in Milwaukee, is in Team USA's lineup.

USA and Greece face off on Aug. 28, also at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves probably have the most stacked participation in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

They have three NBA All-Stars in the tournament, namely the Dominican Republic's Karl-Anthony Towns, France's Rudy Gobert, and Team USA's Anthony Edwards.

Not to be overlooked, though, are Canada's Nickeil Alexander-Walker and China's naturalized shooter Kyle Anderson.

New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram is obviously the biggest name from the New Orleans Pelicans playing in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. He is their all-star.

However, New Orleans will be represented as well by Lithuania's veteran Jonas Valanciunas and Australia's Dyson Daniels.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have four players in the FIBA Basketball World Cup, but all of them made contributions to their current resurgence.

Jalen Brunson had a breakout season last year, earning him a Team USA call-up, along with Josh Hart.

Canada's RJ Barrett and France's Evan Fournier also did well for New York in recent years.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder are said to be the "team of the future" with their current young core, plus a stockpile of future draft picks.

Leading the way for them now is All-NBA First Team member Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who will also lead Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup in the absence of Jamal Murray and Andrew Wiggins.

Lu Dort joins Gilgeous-Alexander in representing both Canada and Oklahoma City.

Also representing the Thunder in the World Cup are Australia's Josh Giddey and Jack White, who was part of the Denver Nuggets' championship team last season.

Also part of Oklahoma City's World Cup representation is Latvia's David Bertans.

Orlando Magic

Reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero headlines the Orlando Magic players joining the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

After what seemed like a tug-of-war with Italy, Team USA secured the services of Banchero after committing to them.

Joining him in representing Orlando are Australia's veteran sniper Joe Ingles, Germany's Wagner Brothers, and Georgia's Goga Bitadze.

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia has one representative in the World Cup, Serbia's power forward Filip Petrusev.

Phoenix Suns

Yuta Watanabe is a proud co-host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup as he leads Japan, which will play without Rui Hachimura, in the tournament.

He also happens to be the only Phoenix Sun in the tournament as well.

Portland Trail Blazers

Australia's Matisse Thybulle is the player to watch out for Portland fans.

In a recent friendly against South Sudan, Thybulle showed he can be an efficient two-way player, blocking a shot, hitting the three in the next play, and forcing a turnover right after.

Toronto Raptors

The NBA's lone team representing Canada has, interestingly enough, no player called up to Team Canada.

Still, the Raptors will be represented in the World Cup by Germany's Dennis Schroder.

Utah Jazz

Utah was a surprise team last season, almost making the playoffs, despite supposedly "rebuilding."

Leading the way are All-Star Lauri Markkanen of Finland, Jordan Clarkson of the Philippines, who became the starting shooting guard after trading away Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland, and USA's Walker Kessler, who made waves in just his rookie season.

Joining Markkanen, Clarkson, and Kessler in representing the Jazz in the FIBA Basketball World Cup are Canada's Kelly Olynyk and Italy's Simone Fontecchio.

Clarkson's Philippines squad and Fontecchio's Italy team collide on Aug. 29 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Washington Wizards

Australia's Xavier Cooks will be the only player representing the American capital in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

