Watch: Matisse Thybulle, Josh Giddey display dazzling skills as 3rd ranked Australia take on South Sudan

Australia took on South Sudan after getting stunned by Brazil. They came away with a 88-67 blowout win on Thursday at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, with Matisse Thybulle leading the way.

Thybulle, of the Philadelphia 76ers, led Australia with 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc, including an impressive sequence during the first quarter.

With the game tied at 11-all, Thybulle blocked a South Sudan player's short jumper, got wide open for a three, and forced a turnover on the next play.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, Josh Giddey had a quiet evening against South Sudan in terms of scoring, only tallying six points but also putting up four rebounds and nine assists.

One of those nine assists, however, is definitely worth watching as he found a wide-open Patty Mills off a backdoor cut with a long bounce pass.

Matisse Thybulle gets help from Duop Reath

Matisse Thybulle was not the only player who starred for Australia against South Sudan, as Duop Reath also provided solid offense. Reath, who plays for Lebanese club Al Riyadi Beirut, put up 15 points on 6-of-8 field goals, six rebounds, and one block.

Mills and Xavier Cooks each added 11 points, but Cooks went for a perfect 5-for-5 from the field.

What next for Australia?

Following the blowout, Australia finished its three-game home stand with a 2-1 record as it prepares for its departure to Japan.

Australia has a pre-FIBA Basketball World Cup tune-up game coming up on Aug. 20 against France at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo. They will then travel to Okinawa to play one more tune-up game against Georgia on Aug. 22.

It is yet to be announced if the game will be played at the Okinawa Arena or at a designated practice venue for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Gearing up for the group of death

Australia's tune-up games could come in very handy as the team looks to survive the so-called "group of death" of the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Australia has been grouped in Group E along with Germany, Finland, and co-host Japan.

All the teams, based on early analysis, are considered heavy favorites or dark horses to rule the FIBA Basketball World Cup, thus, the "group of death" tag.

The loss to Brazil should serve as a wake-up call for Australia, but bouncing back against South Sudan benefits the team as well as they travel to Japan with high morale.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)