Watch: Dennis Schroder fumes at Germany's coach Gordon Herbert during timeout vs Slovenia

Things got chippy between Dennis Schroder and Gordon Herbert, the head coach for Germany's men's national basketball squad, early in the first quarter. The Germans were trailing against Slovenia, when the two had an intense exchange on the bench during a timeout.

Schroder was angry on the sidelines with 4:03 left in the first quarter, with the score at 16-11 in favor of Luka Doncic and the Slovenians. Herbert grabbed the Toronto Raptors guard in the arm to get his attention, as Schroder was arguing with Daniel Theis over a broken play that happened before the timeout.

The ar grab didn't sit well with Schroder as he had some words for Herbert.

Watch the heated exchange in the video below.

"Never touch me like that," Schroder said to his coach.

Theis and Schroder have developed an incredible chemistry on the court. However, before the timeout was called, the two had a failed alley-oop attempt that caused Herbert to call the timeout.

In the end, the Germans were able to work their early game struggles and managed to get the win against Slovenia. Germany 100-71, with Schroder dropping 24 points and 10 assists, while Theis added 14 points and seven rebounds.

For Slovenia, Doncic did most of the work with 23 points, six rebounds and six assists.

How has Dennis Schroder performed in the 2023 FIBA World Cup?

Germany v Georgia: Group K - FIBA Basketball World Cup

Every time Dennis Schroder suits up for Germany, he ramps up his production and does everything on the court. This year is no different, as he's been the vocal leader of the Germans in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Schroder is averaging 19.8 points, 2.2 points and 6.8 assists for the German national team. He's also shot well on the floor, knocking down 50% of his attempts from the field. The former LA Lakers guard has shown his impressive abilities from beyond the arc, shooting 38.2% of his 3-pointers.

With Schroder as the point guard, he's helped his national team outperform the other teams. It has remained unbeaten with a 5-0 record .

The Germans have advanced to the quarterfinals, which puts them closer to having a significant finish this year.

Last year, Schroder was a standout for Germany as they won the bronze medal in EuroBasket 2022. The star guard averaged 22.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists. With those stats, he was named to the All-Tournament Team.

