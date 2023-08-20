What are Dennis Schroder's contract details with Raptors? Salary, duration & more

Dennis Schroder has moved on after spending one season with the LA Lakers, and this time he's playing for the Toronto Raptors.

According to Spotrac, his contract with the Raptors is a two-year, $25,430,250 deal. It has an average salary of $12,715,125, with a cap hit of $12,405,000.

During the 2023-24 season, Dennis Schroder will earn $12,405,000. For the 2024-25 season, Schroder is projected to receive $13,025,250.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2025 and will be at 32 years of age at that point.

In his previous season with the LA Lakers, Schroder averaged 12.6 points (41.5% shooting, including 32.9% from 3-point range) and 4.5 assists per game. He was one of the main contributors in turning the Lakers' season around after a disastrous start.

Dennis Schroder talks about the upcoming regular season with the Toronto Raptors

In a Fan Nation's "All Raptors" article by Aaron Rose, Schroder discussed the leadership mindset he has heading into the 2023-24 season for the Toronto Raptors.

"On the court, I never ask anybody for things (that) I wouldn't do," Schroder said, "and I think I compete on the highest level every game. I treat it like it's my last game that I have and try to lead by example. Practice days, there, be early, I mean, and just show the young guys (how) to be a professional."

From Dennis Schroder's point of view, the goal to connect with his Raptors is crucial for the duration of the regular season.

"Just try to find the chemistry," Schroder said, "because chemistry, at the end of the day, is the most important and having fun with everything.

"For me, it's just helping the young guys, helping my teammates. I had a lot of great veterans with Al Horford, Kyle Korver, Jeff Teague, DeMarre Carroll, Lou Williams, a lot of people who took care of me and I tried to do the same thing for my team, be there for Darko on the court, but off the court as well."

With Fred VanVleet gone from the team, the responsibility lies on Schroder's shoulders to lead a team filled with young and promising NBA talent.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)