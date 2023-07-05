Toronto Raptors Depth Chart Updated: Starting 5 lineup explored with Dennis Schroder on roster

The Toronto Raptors finished the 2022-2023 NBA season with a 41-41 record that earned them the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. However, they lost in the play-in game to the Chicago Bulls and did not ultimately make the playoffs.

This off-season, the Toronto Raptors made a fair amount of noise in the 2023 NBA draft and free agency. Their roster looks noticeably different with Fred VanVleet gone and Dennis Shroder joining the team. Let's take a look at the Raptor's depth chart by exploring their updated starting five.

Point Guard: Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder was an unrestricted free agent this summer and has signed with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year $26 million deal. Schroder will replace Fred VanVleet, who signed with the Houston Rockets. Schroder is expected to start for the Toronto Raptors as their primary ball-handler and playmaker.

Schroder was an effective player for the LA Lakers last season, especially in the playoffs. He averaged 12.6 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game last season and will be an effective presence alongside Pascal Siakam.

Shooting Guard: O.G. Anunoby

O.G. Anunoby is a young player who could be a popular name around the league in the years to come. Anunoby was drafted by the Raptors in 2017 as a Round 1 Pick 23 and has continued to develop his game.

Last season, Anunoby was named NBA All-Defensive second team alongside players like Draymond Green and Bam Adebayo. Anunoby averaged 1.9 steals per game and has the ability to disrupt the other team's offensive game plan.

On the offensive end, Anunoby averaged 16.8 points on 47.1% shooting from the floor. He is also a threat from long distance, making 38.7% of his 3-point shots last season. He will be a major presence on the Raptors roster.

Small Forward: Scottie Barnes

The Toronto Raptors drafted Scottie Barnes as the fourth pick in the 2021 NBA draft. There is a lot of upside to Barnes' game which is yet to be explored and fully developed. The past season, Barnes averaged 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.

It is fair to say that the Toronto Raptors want to base their roster around Barners. He is likely to develop into a top talent over the coming years and could serve as the face of the franchise.

Power Forward: Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam is one of the best players on the Raptors' roster at the moment. Last season, Siakam averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game on 48% shooting. Siakam's impact on the Raptors cannot be understated, however, he hasn't been able to transform the franchise in ways that some people expected after the departure of Kawhi Leonard.

Siakam was drafted by the Raptors in 2016 and has been with them on an expiring contract, with his final season still left to be played. So far, there is no clarity on what direction the Raptors will look to move. They could, however, go into a rebuild where they focus on players like Barnes and Anunoby. If this happens, this might be Siakam's last season on the Raptors.

Center: Jakob Poeltl

Jakob Poeltl just secured a big contract with the Raptors and will be returning next season as their starting center.

Last season, Poeltl averaged 12.5 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Raptors. This was his first season with the Raptors after spending several years with the San Antonio Spurs. He was initially drafted by the Raptors in 2016 as the ninth pick.

While Poeltl is effective, there are doubts about whether he is worth the money that Toronto is paying for him moving forward. For a lot of teams in the NBA, he would be a stellar backup center. However, this doesn't mean he's worth $20 million per year on average.

Despite this, Poeltl will indeed be a starter for the Raptors, and it remains to be seen if he, along with the other starters, can help the Toronto Raptors make it to the playoffs.

