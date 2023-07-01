2023 NBA Free Agency - Dennis Schroder joins the Raptors for $26 million

The Toronto Raptors, who couldn’t compete against the Houston Rockets’ offer for Fred VanVleet, have signed Dennis Schroder as a replacement.

Schroder was an unrestricted free agent after signing for the veteran minimum with the LA Lakers last season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski had this to report a few hours into the NBA’s wild free agency:

“Masai Ujiri moves quickly to replace Fred VanVleet in free agency, luring Schroder to the Raptors.

“Free agent G Dennis Schroder has agreed to a two-year, $26M deal with the Toronto Raptors, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN.”

The Toronto Raptors knew they were likely losing Fred VanVleet to a team with a ton of cash to offer. The Houston Rockets did just that by giving him the first max contract of the summer. Houston and “Steady Freddy” have reportedly agreed to a $130 million deal.

Toronto could be looking at a full rebuild, depending on what they do in free agency and throughout the season. Pascal Siakam, who is on an expiring $37.8 million contract, could be traded for draft capital.

Signing Dennis Schroder, whether the Raptors embrace a full rebuild or not, was good business. He will likely be the team’s starting point guard and could act as a mentor if Toronto manages to get a younger playmaker to groom.

The German basketball star averaged 12.6 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds for the LA Lakers last season. LA GM Rob Pelinka couldn’t keep him in the lineup for the veteran’s minimum based on his 2022-23 campaign.

Schroder also proved that he has another layer to his game that went unnoticed before. He was given the crucial task of hounding the opposing teams’ best point guards.

He did it against Ja Morant, Chris Paul and then Jamal Murray. While he isn't a lockdown-type defender, he showed grit and hustle that Raptors fans will appreciate.

Dennis Schroder’s long-term future with the Toronto Raptors is still in doubt

It’s anybody’s guess what the Toronto Raptors are planning. They have a new coach and Pascal Siakam, arguably their best player, is in the final year of his contract. Toronto didn’t want to extend the All-Star forward last season, probably gauging this year’s free agency.

If Siakam is traded, Schroder might not finish his contract in Toronto. Should Masai Ujiri go into full rebuild mode, Schroder’s team-friendly contract, experience and skills will be coveted in the market.

theScore @theScore The Hawks are reportedly trying to bring Pascal Siakam to ATL. The Hawks are reportedly trying to bring Pascal Siakam to ATL. 👀 https://t.co/68EqfO8pxa

The Raptors could make Scottie Barnes, the former Rookie of the Year winner, the face of the franchise. It would make sense to get players that are on Barnes’ timeline.

