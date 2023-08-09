Watch: Dennis Schroder trolls Dillon Brooks as Germany takes care of Canada in first tune-up game

With the help of Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner, Germany took care of business in a tune-up game against Canada in Berlin. Schroder had too much fun, taking time to troll Canada's trash-talking Dillon Brooks.

If there's one thing Brooks is good at, it's annoying people with his rough defense and trash-talking. His attempt to rattle the Germans, however, proved to be useless as they lost 86-81 after falling to come back from a 16-point deficit.

During the second quarter, Schroder let the ball roll until it reached center court, and that's where Brooks picked him up defensively. The new Toronto Raptors guard was too quick for the new Houston Rockets player as he picked up the ball, causing Brooks to fall.

Watch the sequence below.

Harris Stavrou @harris_stavrou Dennis Schroder trolled Dillon Brooks, who was once again trying to trash-talk everybody during the Germany Vs Canada prep game in Berlin. pic.twitter.com/kcpZVo7McE

The Canadians were a hyped-up squad coming into their exhibition game against the Germans. Canada boasts a roster filled with NBA players, and fans expected them to put on a show. Still, Germany proved that it has more experienced players and is a scary squad to go up against.

Schroder led Germany with 15 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Dennis Schroder is reportedly dealing with an Achilles injury ahead of the World Cup tournament

Before Germany's match against Canada, it was reported that Dennis Schroder is dealing with an Achilles injury. According to the point guard, he isn't 100%. Reports said that he dealt with the injury during the latter part of the NBA season with the LA Lakers.

"I had Achilles tendon problems at the end of the season and then all the time in the offseason," Schroder said. "I've had it treated, and I'm trying to get back to 100 percent. ... Everyone's getting ready. It's looking very good."

BasketNews @BasketNews_com #FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/Le7Vwv87G0 Dennis Schroder is not at 100% with several weeks to go until the World Cup as he deals with issues stemming from an Achilles injury

While the injury didn't look like it bugged him during the exhibition game, it could still be a problem down the line. Germany's coach, Gordon Herbert, believes that the point guard is "in good shape but not in top form quite yet."

"We still have time," Herbert said. "We work on it every day. We have to work hard in training, but we also need days to recover."

With his injury, players like the Wagners, Daniel Theis and Isaac Bonga will have to step up to the challenge of sharing the offensive load for Dennis Schroder.

