"I would like to apologize to Maxi Kleber and his family"- Dennis Schroder issues statement after blasting Cavs star

Dennis Schroder issued a public apology to Maxi Kleber after making viral comments that made Kleber uncomfortable. The Dallas Mavericks forward initially wanted to represent Germany in the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup but statements made by Schroder made things complicated.

During an interview in the Got Nexxt podcast, Schroder made it public that he was not happy with Kleber's decision to not commit to the national team.

"If he says 'I will sign my contract this summer and I want to be with the team so that I can earn even more money', then I understand that. But if you say to [national team coach] Gordon Herbert, 'I'm Maxi and I want to train ball handling and work on my game in the summer,' then, sorry Maxi, but you don't have a game," said Schoeder. "For me it's like, 'Maxi, working on your game? You can't play in the NT for that?' That bothered me a little bit, to be honest.

These comments of Schroder on social media spread like wildfire. Before things got out of hand, he took the high road and issued an apology to Kleber.

"I would like to apologize to Maxi Kleber and his family for my statements and the inconvenience it caused. It was never my intention to put anyone in an awkward situation or upset on the team. My intention was just to stand up for my team and make it clear that I would do anything for my team," Schroder said in German.

Schroder added that what he said was not personal and admitted that it was just his assumption. Nonetheless, the incoming Toronto Raptor star looks to end the issue and will not talk about it anymore as his team prepares for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Germany Head Coach Gordon Herbert pacifies Dennis Schroder

To avoid the issue escalating, Germany's head coach Gordon Herbert had to step in. In the statement, Herbert said that he was able to discuss the situation with Dennis Schroder, who was apologetic for using those words against Maxi Kleber.

“The situation that arose is unfortunate, but we were able to discuss, reflect and resolve it internally. Dennis showed strength with his apology. Dennis takes great care of his teammates. He is very proud and honored to represent his country," said Herbert.

Germany is bracketed with Finland, Australia and Japan in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. They will be playing in Okinawa as the tournament starts on August 25.

