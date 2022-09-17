"Lakers got their guy at an $81.36 million discount", "Dennis Schröder with an all-time bag fumble"- Fans can't hold their laugh as Dennis Schröder reportedly returns to sign with LA Lakers

Moments after getting eliminated by Spain in EuroBasket 2022, Dennis Schröder is back in the NBA after signing a one-year $2.64 million contract with the LA Lakers. After the reports went public, fans went on a frenzy and couldn't help but express their hilarious opinion on the deal.

The FIBA EuroBasket 2022 was a huge help for the guard to get an NBA team interested in him. During the tournament, Schröder was a free agent and no one seemed to show any interest in him. Dennis Schröder finished with an impressive FIBA tournament for Germany. The speedy guard averaged 21.6 points and 7.3 assists per game. He did this while shooting 43.1% from the field.

Even with his incredible 30-point performance, Germany weren't able to win against Spain. After the match, reports of his contract signing with the Lakers were finally revealed. Fans couldn't help but share their thoughts on Schröder's deal. Here are some of the hilarious reactions from the fans:

Lou @lgotti91 Dennis Schroeder should’ve just took that 84 million years ago 🤦🏽‍♂️ Dennis Schroeder should’ve just took that 84 million years ago 🤦🏽‍♂️

Cash Ketchum @TokenBK1 Dennis Schroeder going from being offered 4 yrs $84m to minimum contract backup pg gotta be one of the biggest fumbles of all time Dennis Schroeder going from being offered 4 yrs $84m to minimum contract backup pg gotta be one of the biggest fumbles of all time

Kmac @KennyMac409 Dennis Schroeder really smoked the bag just to come right back. Dennis Schroeder really smoked the bag just to come right back.

Al Qaeda Blew A 3-1 Lead @DeezyLowe785 Dennis Schroeder is a better man than I am. No way my pride would let me go back to the Lakers for $2.6M after I turned down $84M and fumbled that bag. Ain't no way Dennis Schroeder is a better man than I am. No way my pride would let me go back to the Lakers for $2.6M after I turned down $84M and fumbled that bag. Ain't no way

cgummere21 @cgummere21 I'll never get over how big of a bag fumbler Dennis Schroeder is. I'll never get over how big of a bag fumbler Dennis Schroeder is.

Styx Malone @Great_Deyne Dennis Schroeder signing back with LA for 1 year 2.6M after turning down that 4 year 84M two years ago is hilarious fr Dennis Schroeder signing back with LA for 1 year 2.6M after turning down that 4 year 84M two years ago is hilarious fr 😂

BJ Metta @bj_metta In another world Dennis Schröder is earning $21M to play for the Lakers next season In another world Dennis Schröder is earning $21M to play for the Lakers next season

smarf charge enthusiast ☘️ | 98 more @jay_team_24 Dennis Schröder gotta be one of the biggest bag fumblers in NBA history. He is the anti-Harrison Barnes. Dennis Schröder gotta be one of the biggest bag fumblers in NBA history. He is the anti-Harrison Barnes.

Kenna Kovic @Kevin_aik Dennis Schroeder rejected a $21M/year, 4 year contract extension with the Lakers only to later sign for $5.9M with the Celtics.

Now he is back for $2.64M, potentially the biggest bag fumble in sports history. Dennis Schroeder rejected a $21M/year, 4 year contract extension with the Lakers only to later sign for $5.9M with the Celtics.Now he is back for $2.64M, potentially the biggest bag fumble in sports history.

Juan Starks @juanstarks Dennis Schröder walkin back into the Lakers locker room like: Dennis Schröder walkin back into the Lakers locker room like: https://t.co/pM5mjxMIFP

Rivalry Canada @rivalryca Rob Pelinka bringing Dennis Schröder back on a $2.64M deal instead of a $84M deal Rob Pelinka bringing Dennis Schröder back on a $2.64M deal instead of a $84M deal https://t.co/8zxBDopaYp

Phillip Dukes @DukestheScoop Dennis Schroeder is the definition of fumbling the bag. Sheesh Dennis Schroeder is the definition of fumbling the bag. Sheesh

T.Reid 🤑💵💰 @dreadheadthugga Man . Lol . Dennis Schroeder turned down $84 million last year w/ the lakers to have to accept a $2 million deal this year w/ them 🥴🥴 I would be sick af. But me being me I ain’t turning down $84 million at all lol Man . Lol . Dennis Schroeder turned down $84 million last year w/ the lakers to have to accept a $2 million deal this year w/ them 🥴🥴 I would be sick af. But me being me I ain’t turning down $84 million at all lol

It may seem hilarious to most people, but there are a few that are glad a team has offered him a contract. Dennis Schröder was incredible for Germany at the EuroBasket. In a tournament that was headlined by MVPs and All-Stars, Schröder managed to lead Germany to a chance to win bronze.

Dennis Schröder's addition to the Lakers can cause a backcourt issue

The Los Angeles Lakers may have created a backcourt problem after the addition of Dennis Schröder. The Lakers already have Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley on their roster, and Schröder's fit with the team is still a mystery.

The question that fans immediately thought of when the Lakers signed the German guard was, "Who will be the starting point guard?" All three guards have a strong case of being in the starting lineup. Westbrook is an All-Star guard who's capable of running the offense and handling the ball.

Patrick Beverley, on the other hand, is also a capable guard for the starting spot. One aspect that separates Beverley from the others is his defensive skills. Although not a big-time scorer, the three-time All-Defensive guard is a reliable threat from downtown. Pat Bev has shot the three-ball for 37% his entire career.

Lastly, Dennis Schröder. He was the starting point guard for the Lakers in his previous stint with the team. He averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game in LA. His quick style of play didn't suit Frank Vogel's style of play. However, with Darvin Ham in charge, he might be able to play his brand of basketball.

With the season just a few weeks away, the Lakers have to decide which players should start at the point guard position. Dennis Schröder's run with Germany was impressive, but with Westbrook and Beverley, he might go back to being a sixth man.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far