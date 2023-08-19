Watch: Daniel Theis fouls out and Dennis Schroder gets a technical foul as tempers flare during Germany vs Greece friendly 

Daniel Theis and Dennis Schroder found themselves at the heart of a heated scenario in Saturday's Germany vs. Greece friendly. As the two teams took the court for Saturday's friendly, few could have predicted how things would unfold.

Early in the second quarter, Team Germany's Justus Hollatz came down on an opponent's foot while attempting a layup. Immediately, he hit the floor, clutching at his left ankle as play quickly stopped. He was then helped off the floor and taken to the locker room, where he remained for the remainder of the contest in order to be evaluated.

In the third quarter, tempers flared between Greek center Georgios Papagiannis and NBA veteran Daniel Theis, who engaged in some hand-fighting with one another. The pair then traded words, resulting in double fouls and technical fouls.

While Theis managed to escape with just one technical, Papagiannis wound up getting a second technical foul from a different referee, resulting in his ejection. On the other end of the court, NBA champion Dennis Schroder was trading words with the Greek National Team's bench, resulting in both sides also getting technicals.

The Germany vs. Greece action didn't stop there, however. As officials worked to regain control of the situation, Daniel Theis and 29-year-old Greek standout and Aris BC captain Lefteris Bochoridis both received fouls.

Theis wound up fouling out in two possessions once play resumed.

Dennis Schroder and Daniel Theis lead team to win in Germany vs Greece showdown

Despite the chaos that occurred in the Germany vs Greece showdown on Saturday, it was Dennis Schroder, Daniel Theis and Team Germany that secured the win.

Dennis Schroder continued his impressive summer campaign from last offseason's EuroBasket showing, contributing 15 points and six assists.

In addition, Daniel Theis, who currently is a member of the Indiana Pacers, contributed 15 points and seven rebounds. Young standout Franz Wagner, who earned NBA All-Rookie First Team honors last year, also contributed 14 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The 84-71 win for Team Germany vs. Greece also saw a spirited effort from big-man Dinos Mitoglou. The Panathinaikos standout led the game in scoring with 16 pounds on 6-13 from the field, while hauling down seven rebounds.

Given the heated incident that took place during Saturday's Germany vs. Greece friendly, it's safe to say any future matchups will likely be tense. With the FIBA World Cup set to tip off on Aug. 25, only time will tell if we get another matchup between these two teams.

