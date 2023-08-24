"I can definitely bring experience to the guys"- Bogdan Bogdanovic downplays Nikola Jokic's absence, embraces Serbia captain role

With Nikola Jokic out, Bogdan Bogdanovic has been named captain of Serbia's team for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

While the recently named NBA Finals MVP will be a big loss for Serbia, the 31-year-old Bogdanovic embraces the added role he has now with the national team.

He spoke to the media during the pre-FIBA World Cup press conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City:

"I can definitely bring experience to the guys.

"I'm just encouraging him to have fun and enjoy the game. This is just another game in our life. It's a huge opportunity."

Serbia is in for an interesting World Cup without Jokic, and it will be interesting to see how they perform as a team.

Bogdan Bogdanovic expects pressure from Serbia's Group B favorite tag

Serbia is expected to top Group B in the FIBA Basketball World Cup, which also consists of China, South Sudan, and Puerto Rico.

Along with the projection, however, comes the pressure to win the group.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, however, embraces the challenge and, as he told the media, is confident Serbia will not succumb to it:

"The pressure is there, but it shouldn't affect your game."

Bogdanovic is not underestimating the rest of Group B, especially as they are all capable of pulling off an upset:

"In my experience during the World Cup, there are no easy games. Every opponent came here very well prepared, and they see this as an opportunity to play big games and represent the country. That's the reason that we are here. We are just looking up to the challenge. Everybody is going to be tough."

With Paris Olympic implications also at stake in the FIBA Basketball World Cup, expect the whole Group B to go all out.

Serbia is seen as an outsider for the tournament, mainly due to the presence of some basketball powerhouses, but they will back themselves to pull off an upset. These things happen regularly in the World Cup, so don't be surprised if Bogdan Bogdanovic has Serbia ready to take advantage of any profligacy from their opponents.

