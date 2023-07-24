Why is Nikola Jokic not playing for Serbia in FIBA World Cup 2023?

After winning his first NBA Championship and being named the NBA Finals MVP, Nikola Jokic has decided not to participate in the FIBA World Cup. The former NBA MVP will instead focus on rest and recovery during the summer as he prepares to help the Denver Nuggets challenge for a second straight championship next season.

As such, the Serbian national team will be missing their best player once the FIBA World Cup begins on August 25. However, the Denver Nuggets will likely be pleased that their crown jewel is prioritizing further success with the franchise and is taking the necessary steps to protect his body heading into another grueling NBA season.

With Jokic unavailable, Serbia doesn't project to be one of the favorites to win the FIBA World Cup this summer, as Team USA usually dominates the international competition.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nikola Jokic is likely making the right decision, especially as the Nuggets will face increased competition next season after a flurry of offseason moves saw multiple contending teams improve their talent across the board.

Los Angeles Lakers coach warns of Nikola Jokic led Denver Nuggets dynasty

Nikola Jokic's game is based on skill rather than athleticism. As such, Jokic's game is unlikely to suffer a rapid decline as he continues to age. In a recent interview on '#thisleague UNCUT' with Chris Haynes and Marc Stein,' Los Angeles Lakers head coach warned of a potential dynasty forming with the Denver Nuggets.

“I just think we gotta fight fire with fire. The big thing about Denver is you can’t turn the ball over, you have to finish at the rim, you gotta get to the free throw line and make free throws. But you cannot have any, what we call self-inflicted wounds, you can’t beat yourself, they’re tough."

“We’ll see because their core is young. They’re set up to make a run for plenty more years.”

Nikola Jokic is prioritizing the Denver Nuggets' ability to contend for an NBA championship in the coming seasons, which is why he won't be representing Serbia at the FIBA World Cup in August.

The Denver Nuggets are expected to be one of the top teams in the NBA for the next four or five years, and this prospect is enough to deter their key players from participating in additional competitions during the summer months.

Now, all eyes will turn toward Jamal Murray, who may choose to play at the FIBA World Cup as part of Canada's national team - yet after seeing Nikola Jokic opt against participating, Denver will likely be hoping Murray makes a similar decision.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!