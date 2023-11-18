Andy Murray's mother Judy laments state of tennis in Scotland, feels Grigor Dimitrov's statement about the sport are not true in her home country

Andy Murray's mother Judy has lamented over the current state of tennis in her home country Scotland. She opined that Grigor Dimitrov's statement about the sport's values is not true for Scottish tennis.

In a recent interview with We Are Tennis by BNP Paribas, Dimitrov stated that tennis is a sport that gives out results to whatever efforts are put in. The Bulgarian said that he remains diligent on the tour as the sport instills a sense of pride in one's consistent efforts.

"Tennis is the type of sport where whatever you put in, you get out of it, eventually, maybe not right away. I always, I think one of my most important things is always, go at it, give a hundred percent and you never know how the cards will unfold, but at least when you look back, you'll be so proud of yourself. Our sport is difficult enough," Grigor Dimitrov stated.

In response, Murray's mother said that the same values apply everywhere except in her home country.

"Unless you live in Scotland," Judy wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Judy Murray has always been vocal about improving Scottish tennis. The 64-year-old has made vital contributions to the country. She was the national coach of Scotland for a decade and has helped nurture young talents by partnering with the Lawn Tennis Association in the United Kingdom.

Andy Murray's mother Judy advocates for sports to have greater female representation

Andy Murray's mother Judy at the Newlands Park Community Tennis Centre

Andy Murray's mother Judy emphasized the importance of increased representation of women in sports. In a recent interview with The Courier, the Brit stated that female doctors, physios, and trainers are essential for properly treating female players.

"I think that really came to light with the situation with the US gymnastics team and the team doctor. It wasn’t until many years later, after all the abuse that happened that they felt experienced and strong enough to speak out about it. But you know that there had been a cover up at the top," Judy said.

"So you need female doctors and physios and fitness trainers and psychologists. You need women there to understand the world according to women, because it’s different from the world according to men," she added.

Judy Murray lately tried her hands at writing. In her debut novel, The Wildcard, the Brit has touched upon important topics, including the inclusivity of women in sports.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray's most recent ATP Tour appearance came at the 2023 Paris Masters. The Brit suffered a 6-7(5), 6-4, 5-7 first-round defeat against Alex de Minaur. He also withdrew from Great Britain's Davis Cup squad with a shoulder injury.