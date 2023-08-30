Judy Murray reacts to Andy Murray introducing himself on court using a mic at US Open 2023

Judy Murray recently took to social media to react to her son Andy Murray, introducing himself before his opening round clash at the US Open against Corentin Moutet.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray rolled back the years as he defeated Frenchman Moutet at the Grandstand Court. The match lasted over three hours with the Brit clinching a victory in straight sets with a score of 6-2, 7-5, 6-3.

Just before the game, the Brit was asked to introduce himself on-court and he obliged. Speaking into the mic, addressing the crowd, Murray said:

"And next out onto Stadium Court, is the former World No. 1, three-time Grand Slam Champion, Andy Murray! How's that? Is that alright?"

The US Open posted the clip of Murray's introduction on Twitter, and Judy Murray couldn't help but share the clip and laugh. She added a string of emojis to her tweet including a mic emoji, a laughing emoji, and a star emoji.

"🎤🤣⭐", Judy Murray tweeted.

Andy Murray's triumph over Moutet was his 200th win in a Grand Slam tournament. He now trails the legendary Pete Sampras by just three wins, who stands at the eighth spot in the all-time rankings.

"It probably should be a big advantage for him to have two guys that have worked with me" - Andy Murray ahead of 2R clash with Grigor Dimitrov

Andy Murray in the opening-round clash against Corentin Moutet at the US Open.

Andy Murray faces 19th seed, Grigor Dimitrov in the highly-anticipated second round of the New York Major on Thursday, August 31. The upcoming clash will be the 12th duel of the pair, with the Brit leading the score 8-3.

One of the talking points of the match-up is that Bulgarian Dimitrov is currently working with two coaches, Jamie Delgado and Daniel Vallverdu, both of whom have previously worked with Murray.

During the post-match press conference after beating Moutet in the first round, Murray was asked for his opinions on facing his former coaches.

"I've played quite a lot of matches against ex-coaches. I think I've only lost once," Murray said.

Elaborating further, Murray spoke about strategies and tactics in tennis and how the execution of the plan is the most difficult part.

"I've said this a lot: it's not just with me, but with tennis in general, certain things look sort of easy from the outside, strategy-wise or tactically against lots of players. Once you get on the court, it's not always that easy to just go out and execute it. It's difficult. Shots that maybe look like they're easy to attack when you're out there, it's not quite the same," Murray explained.

Ultimately the three-time Grand Slam champion admitted that the World No. 19 might have a tactical advantage over him in the upcoming US Open clash, crediting his coaching staff.

"I mean, it probably should be a big advantage for him to have two guys that have worked with me over the years. But we'll find out in a couple of days," the three-time Grand Slam champion said.

Andy Murray hopes to win this match and progress further in the US Open. He faces an uphill battle against Grigor Dimitrov, and only time will tell if he triumphs.