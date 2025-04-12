What did Adam Mondschein say about Blake Lively's 'nearly nude’ scene in 'It Ends With Us'? Megyn Kelly says Justin Baldoni could win the case

On April 8, 2025, actor Adam Mondschein, who played the OBGYN in the 2024 film It Ends With Us, responded to Blake Lively's claims on the 'nearly nude’ birth scene in the movie.

For the unversed, the controversy stems back to February 2025, when Blake Lively amended her lawsuit, claiming that the birth scene at the end of It Ends With Us, was filmed under "chaotic, crowded" conditions and lacked "standard industry protections for filming nude scenes".

Blake alleged that her co-star Justin Baldoni also "introduced his ‘best friend’ to play the role of the OBGYN when ordinarily, a small role of this nature would be filled by a local actor.”

On the contrary, Adam Mondschein claimed that his experience working with the 37-year-old actress was "very different from the one described in her lawsuit".

Speaking to Page Six, Adam said:

“I’m not going to speculate as to Ms. Lively’s motivations for mentioning me in the complaint. Needless to say, my experience working with her is very different than the one she described in her lawsuit, Indeed, I was surprised to read her description of the scene.”

Blake Lively's lawyers in the amended lawsuit also claimed:

“Ms. Lively felt that the selection of Mr. Baldoni’s friend for this intimate role, in which the actor’s face and hands were in close proximity to her nearly nude genitalia for a birth scene, was invasive and humiliating,” the complaint further alleged.

Adam responded to the "nearly-nude allegation" by telling Page Six that Blake Lively was wearing a full hospital gown with black shorts underneath it and a prosthetic covering her torso to make her look pregnant, and a personal garment "she chose".

He also stated that during the shoot of the birth scene, Lively “never complained or expressed discomfort at any point because nothing unusual or improper occurred. It was entirely professional.”

Meanwhile, American journalist Megyn Kelly discussed the childbirth scene in It Ends With Us in a recent YouTube video posted on 12 April 2025. She was joined by legal experts Arthur Aidala and Mark Eiglarsh.

As a key takeaway from the discussion, Kelly suggested that Justin Baldoni could win the case.

Megyn Kelly's take on Blake Lively's 'nearly nude’ scene in It Ends With Us

In the video, Megyn Kelly outlined a strategy for Baldoni and his lawyer, Bryan Freedman. In the strategy, she suggested that Bryan and Justin focus on the top four allegations made by Blake and present the raw footage of the film to the court, to win the case.

She also recommended that instead of listening to Justin Baldoni, the court should also consider Adam Mondschein, who played the role of Doctor Dunbar in the birth scene.

Lawyer Mark Eiglarsh agrees with Megyn Kelly, stating that if Justin Baldoni's side could disprove one of the allegations, then it would make the rest of the allegations seem less believable to the jury.

This would suggest that the accusor is fabricating and exaggerating the whole case.

On the other hand, lawyer Arthur Aidala suggested that when filing a case the accuser's claims should be backed up by solid evidence and witnesses, he further states:

"It sounds like from this witness (Adam Mondschein), who sounds like a very credible guy here, that, you know, she either lied to her lawyer or her lawyer didn't do her homework."

As reported by Daily Mail, the feud between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively caught public attention when the 37-year-old actress filed a lawsuit against Baldoni and the producer of the film Jamey Heath for se*xual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her to damage her reputation.

In return, Justin Baldoni filed a $400 lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on January 16, for defamation and civil extortion. Following this legal back-and-forth, the trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026.

