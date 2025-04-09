"It's now being completely overshadowed with more of Blake's storytelling"—Zack Peter accuses Blake Lively of "mischaracterizing" IEWU birth scene

On April 9, 2025, American comedian and podcaster Zack Peter shared his thoughts on actor Adam Mondschein's response to Blake Lively's claims about the nearly-nude birth scene in It Ends With Us. In February 2025, Lively amended her lawsuit, claiming that the birth-scene from the movie was filmed under conditions that were "chaotic, crowded, and utterly lacking in standard industry protections for filming nude scenes."

For the unversed, Adam Mondschein, who played the OBGYN during the birth scene, shared his perspective on it. He mentioned that his experience of working with Lively was "very different" than the one she described in her lawsuit," as exclusively reported by Page Six.

In the latest X post, Zack Peter called out Blake Lively for entirely "mischaracterizing" the whole scenario. He referred to the scene in It Ends With Us when Lily gives birth to their daughter and asks Ryle for a divorce because she does not want to expose her daughter to Ryle's aggressive behavior. Zack Peter accused Blake Lively of diminishing the scene's powerful message from her own narrative.

"I would imagine Brian Friedman and Justin Baldoni have the footage and I would imagine they're willing to release it in court. So, this would be yet another example of Blake Lively mischaracterizing something that happened on set that she wants to rewrite," Zack Peter said.

Peter continued:

"The real unfortunate part about all this is that this is supposed to be a really empowering scene right? That I think is now being completely overshadowed by more of Blake's storytelling."

Adam Mondschein's response to Blake Lively's nearly-nude birth scene

According to Daily Mail, Adam Mondschein was directly referenced in Blake Lively's amended Lawsuit, filed in February 2025. The lawsuit described the working conditions of the birth scene as "chaotic" and clustered with crew members.

Blake's lawyers claimed that she was pressured to expose more parts of her body because director Justin Baldoni "insisted to Ms. Lively that women give birth naked". The lawsuit also alleged that Baldoni introduced his "best friend" to play OBGYN, "when ordinarily," such a small role can be done by a "local actor.”

Blake Lively at the world premiere of Another Simple Favor during the 2025 SXSW Conference (Image via Getty)

Meanwhile, Adam Mondschein told Page Six on April 8, 2025:

“I’m not going to speculate as to Ms. Lively’s motivations for mentioning me in the complaint. Needless to say, my experience working with her is very different than the one she described in her lawsuit, Indeed, I was surprised to read her description of the scene.”

He further alleged that Lively was wearing "black shorts" under the hospital gown and "prosthetics" for her pregnant belly. Moreover, she wore personal garments that "she chose.” He also claimed that the childbirth scene was "entirely professional" and Blake never expressed any signs of "discomfort" during the shoot.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the New York premiere of It Ends With Us (Image via Getty)

While reacting to Lively's claim that Baldoni hired his "best friend," Adam Mondschein stood by his stance. He stated that he holds a Master in Fine Arts from UCLA and added:

“Ms. Lively’s insinuations regarding my qualifications are offensive, as my bonafide are easily searchable online."

As reported by Daily Mail, It Ends With Us controversy gained public attention in December 2024 when the 37-year-old American actress filed a lawsuit against co-star Justin Baldoni and producer Jamey Heath, for s*xual harassment. In response, Justin Baldoni has filed a $400 million lawsuit against the couple. The trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026.

