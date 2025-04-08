The ongoing feud between Blake Lively and It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni has taken a strange turn following allegations made by political commentator Candace Owens.

On April 7, Owens addressed the topic on her podcast Candace, alleging that it was not Lively but rather her husband, Ryan Reynolds, who penned the purported text messages in which Lively referred to herself as the "Khaleesi" during a conversation with Justin Baldoni. Owens stated that she believed the text messages did not align with Blake's usual vocabulary.

"Ryan probably fancies himself as Khaleesi. I think that's probably the character that he felt the closest to. I think that deep inside, he wants to be a queen," Candace Owens stated.

In the podcast episode, Owens also compared Ryan's first message to Baldoni—where he praised Blake Lively's creative decisions and mentioned Taylor Swift—to the Game of Thrones-inspired texts. She claimed it was "the exact same sentence rewritten," which furthered her belief that Reynolds was the original author.

Taylor Swift's alleged involvement in Blake Lively's lawsuit

In December 2024, Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni for s*xual harassment. Baldoni filed a countersuit, alleging that Lively had defamed him. In his lawsuit, he also claimed that he felt pressured by Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift to accept the script rewrites made by Lively.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively

Reportedly, Justin Baldoni later texted Blake, seemingly complying with her changes, but informed her that she did not need to bring Ryan and Taylor into the conversation to support her.

As reported by CNN on January 17, 2025, Baldoni included text messages from Lively that referenced Reynolds and Swift, which he claimed were an attempt to threaten him. One text allegedly has Lively stating:

“If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons,” for better or worse, but usually better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you.”

Khaleesi alluded to the character Daenerys Targaryen from the book series Game of Thrones by George R. R. Martin, which was later adapted into the HBO television series Game of Thrones. The "dragons" seemed to reference Blake's husband, Ryan Reynolds, and pop star Taylor Swift.

More claims made by Candace Owens amid Blake and Baldoni's legal feud

On January 9, Candace Owens, a vocal supporter of Justin Baldoni, posted a YouTube video claiming that Swift and Lively brought down Baldoni by seeking the help of the journalist credited with starting the MeToo movement.

Additionally, Owens stated her disapproval of the MeToo movement, stating that false allegations have ruined the lives of innocent people, including Justin Baldoni.

"Candace" Hosted By Candace Owens

She also made claims in a post on her X account on February 4, stating that the "Ryan Reynolds/Blake Lively v. Justin Baldoni case is infinitely worse than the Amber Heard case." Owens referred to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds as an "evil couple" who allegedly used their fame and power to destroy an innocent man.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have yet to comment on Candace Owens' claims. The Lively-Baldoni trial is set to take place on March 9, 2026.

