Actor who played the OBGYN in It Ends With Us claims Blake Lively's birthing scene was "entirely professional" amid lawsuit

Adam Mondschein, the actor who played the OBGYN in the birthing scene in It Ends With Us, has spoken up amid the ongoing lawsuit between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. In the movie, Mondschein's character helped Lively's character, Lily, deliver her baby.

In her lawsuit, the actress claimed that in this scene, she was "nearly nude."

Mondschein told Page Six in an exclusive interview, published on April 8, 2025, that his scene with Lively was "entirely professional." He further claimed that the actress never complained about discomfort during the shoot. He said:

"[She] never complained or expressed discomfort at any point because nothing unusual or improper occurred. It was entirely professional."

He also responded to Blake Lively's claim that she was "nearly nude" in the birthing scene. He alleged that the actress was in a "full hospital gown, black shorts, and a torso-covering prosthetic," along with any personal garments she had chosen to wear.

He further stated that his recollection of their scene together was "very different" from the version described in the lawsuit. He said:

"I'm not going to speculate as to Ms. Lively's motivations for mentioning me in the complaint. Needless to say, my experience working with her is very different than the one she described in her lawsuit."

It Ends with Us OBGYN actor claims Blake Lively's comments about his qualifications as an actor were "offensive"

Blake Lively alleged in her lawsuit that Justin Baldoni hired his "best friend" to play the OBGYN role in It Ends With Us. She found this unusual, as local actors were usually hired for a small role like that.

She also alleged the scene was "invasive and humiliating" to have Justin Baldoni's friend's face and hands in close proximity during the scene.

However, Adam Mondschein, who played the OGBYN role in It Ends With Us, took offense to the actress' comments about him. He told Page Six in the same interview that his acting qualifications are searchable online. He said:

"Ms. Lively's insinuations regarding my qualifications are offensive, as my bonafides are easily searchable online."

Per his IMDb page, Monschein has worked on several guest roles for shows like Arrested Development, Hello Ladies, Jennifer Falls, and The Last Ship. Besides Blake Lively's It Ends With Us, he has acted in films like AniMen: Triton Force and The Drunk.

His IMDb page also mentions that he got his Bachelor's in acting from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. He later completed his Master's degree from UCLA. Mondschein rejected the idea that he was hired because he was a friend of Baldoni, saying:

"Lastly, I was, in fact, a local hire. As such, I, like any actor accepting that contract, was required to cover my own travel and living expenses in connection with the job."

Adam Mondschein also expressed his willingness to testify in the trial. He told Page Six that if Justin Baldoni's attorneys call him to take the stand, he will "answer truthfully, and more freely." He added, saying that he would testify that Lively was "not 'nearly nude'" during their scene.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's trial is scheduled for March 2026.

