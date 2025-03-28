What were Kidpool's original lines in the Deadpool & Wolverine script? Elsrich alleges Ryan Reynolds "coached" his daughter to say "worse" lines

Podcaster Elsrich recently sparked controversy by alleging that Ryan Reynolds "coached" his seven-year-old daughter, Inez Reynolds, to say "worse" explicit lines than those originally scripted in Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine. Inez Reynolds plays the character Kidpool in the Deadpool universe.

On March 27, 2025, Elsrich shared a video on YouTube, revealing that the original script for the film featured different lines for Kidpool. On the same day, X user Melanie King shared a clip from Elsrich's video where the podcaster explained how the studio-released film still contained a crude joke, albeit modified from its original form.

"Hey, when I want your opinion, I’ll take Wolverine’s d**k out of your mouth", Kidpool said (in the movie)

According to reports by Screengeek published on March 27, 2025, this was not the line initially written in the script. Instead, the original script, released by Disney for public viewing, contained an even more shocking variation:

"Hey, when I want your opinion, I’ll take my d**k out of your mouth."

In her video, Elsrich criticized both the original and modified lines, emphasizing that neither was appropriate for a child actor, especially one as young as seven. She pointed out how disturbing it was for a child to be involved in delivering such dialogue:

"Your child will take her ‘panini’ (slang for male genitalia) out of your (Reynolds’) mouth? She doesn’t even have a ‘panini.’"

Elsrich continued, addressing Ryan Reynolds directly, condemning him for coaching his young daughter to say such an explicit line:

“That’s a child, your child, and you coached her to say this. And then maybe you were like, ‘this doesn’t work so good, I’ll go with another route’—so now she’s gonna take Wolverine’s 'panini' out of your mouth?”

Ryan Reynolds states how he would get the "best Father of the year award" for his work with Inez during the Deadpool & Wolverine movie

As per the Screengeek report, in an exclusive commentary track shared by director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds, the two discussed the epic Deadpool Corps battle scene, where various Deadpools from different universes join Deadpool Prime and Wolverine.

During the discussion, Ryan Reynolds jokingly remarked that he’d get "the best father of the year award" for his work with Inez, as he personally coached her to say her explicit lines in the movie.

"And I am father of the year over here for allowing her to say such language, which o her credit she really didn’t want to say", Ryan Reynolds said.

The revelation came as Levy and Reynolds reflected on the behind-the-scenes experience of filming the much-anticipated sequence. Levy shared that Inez had to say her explicit lines "70 to 500 times" on set.

"Yeah but Ryan, to our discredit, we made Nezzy do, I am not s****** you, 70 to 500 versions of that line", Levy stated.

Levy also added that he was "sorry" to have "to admit" that Inez wasn’t keen on delivering the dialogue. However, she reconsidered when Reynolds started looking at other actors for the role of Kidpool.

During the commentary, Reynolds also hinted that he would soon face repercussions for making his daughter say those lines. With his trademark self-awareness, he concluded:

"Yeah, I’m going to pay for that later".

At present, the 48-year-old actor is immersed in several upcoming projects, including Boy Band, which he is co-writing and producing with Shawn Levy, and an action-adventure film titled Mayday.

