"Can't make this stuff up"— Zack Peter reacts as Blake Lively is named among The 100 Most Influential People of 2025 by TIME magazine

Podcaster Zack Peter recently reacted as Blake Lively was named among The 100 Most Influential People of 2025 by TIME magazine. He took to X on April 16, 2025, and uploaded a screenshot of the same article.

“Blake Lively has been named one of TIME'S 100 Most Influential People of 2025... for a donation she made to the NAACP... in 2019. Can't make this stuff up,” he wrote in the caption.

This came after the list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2025 was released by TIME Magazine on April 16. Actor Blake Lively is listed under the "Titans" category and has been included with personalities like Mark Zuckerberg, Serena Williams, and Ted Sarandos.

Blake frequently started making headlines since December 2024 after she accused her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni of s*xual harassment. She further filed a lawsuit against Baldoni and accused him of creating a toxic work environment and launching a smear campaign to reportedly damage her reputation and career.

Blake Lively is named among The 100 Most Influential People of 2025 amidst her legal battle with Justin Baldoni

TIME Magazine selected Blake Lively as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2025. Civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill wrote Blake's citation. As per the Times’ April 16 report, Ifill wrote that Blake Lively was a humanitarian and a student of the nation's most difficult issues.

The same report stated that she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, allegedly contacted the NAACP Legal Defence Fund in 2019 to donate to it. Ifill reportedly respects Lively's interest and her earnest efforts to comprehend the circumstances that influence the nation.

Ifill further claimed that she recalled an early exchange with Lively in which the actress reportedly lamented over the fact that so much of the country's history was left out of the lessons she had learned as a student.

Ifill then alleged that she adored Lively's dedication to bridging those knowledge gaps and developing into the most knowledgeable and equipped citizen. Ifill went on to report that Blake is a "risk-taker" and a "serious individual." Furthermore, she is also allegedly dedicated to advancing the nation for her kids.

Meanwhile, Blake has been in the spotlight since the release of her 2024 movie It Ends With Us. This led to the lawsuit she filed against her co-star Justin Baldoni, accusing him of s*xual harassment. As Justin filed a countersuit to strengthen his position, the tensions increased. The date of their trial is set for March 2026.

On the other hand, Zack Peter discussed Lively's lawsuit in one of his latest X videos posted on March 22, 2025. In it, he said that her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni allegedly lowers awareness of the Me Too movement worldwide.

“It's about how she's weaponized this [Me Too movement] against Justin Baldoni. She never filed a formal HR complaint, but nearly a year after production ended, she filed a CRD complaint in California..." he alleged in the same video.

“This shows how someone can manipulate and weaponize these privileges, which were designed to protect victims. But as litigation continues, it's actually looking like it may hurt them instead. And that's why so many people are so passionate about this case,” he added.

Additionally, three days before this video, on March 19, 2025, Peter again spoke out against Lively on X, as Ryan Reynolds asked a judge to remove his name from Baldoni's lawsuit against his wife.

“The New York Times has filed a motion to dismiss. Leslie Sloan, Blake's publicist, has filed a motion to dismiss. They're all saying, 'Hey, judge, we don't want to move forward with this lawsuit. Can you please dismiss us? Because we're innocent,'” Peter stated in the X video.

Meanwhile, Blake is set to appear in her latest movie, Another Simple Favour. The romantic comedy drama, which also features Anna Kendrick, will be available on Prime Video on May 1.

