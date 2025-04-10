Journalist Kjersti Flaa reacts to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' new photos, claims they’re facing a "humongous PR crisis"

Recently, Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa reacted to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' new photos and claimed that they’re allegedly facing a "humongous PR crisis.” In the video shared on YouTube on April 9, 2025, Flaa responded to the allegation and shared her thoughts on the same.

Talking about it, she said:

“Also in the news again, Blake Lively has left the house. These are paparazzi pictures of her and Ryan Reynolds. Blake looks kind of sad in the photos so I'm thinking it so it might seem like this is her new PR trick….”

She continued:

“I think Blake and Ryan are going through a real humongous PR crisis right now and they're trying everything in their power to look good or to get sympathy or empathy.. but I don't think it's working..”

Flaa here seemingly referred to the fact that, as per Extra TV’s April 9 report, according to the newly viral pictures of the couple, they were at an equestrian competition in South Salem, New York.

Additionally, a day after, the Mail reported on April 10 that the Deadpool star was reportedly spotted departing New York on Wednesday, April 9. As he and his assistant navigated the crowded JFK Airport, he allegedly appeared stern. The outlet then added that her representatives claim she is currently dealing in private with a growing sense of "regret" about her legal battle with Baldoni.

Kjersti Flaa further took a dig at Blake Lively

Talking more about the reported viral pictures of the couple, Kjersti Flaa alleged that it is a PR stunt, and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, very carefully, provided the selective pictures to the outlet to possibly change the narrative. During the same YouTube video, she also said:

“You know the paparazzi could have just chosen or the Daily Mail could have chosen the picture where she looks sad. But it is very different like Lively from the one we saw last week where she was working in a donut shop.”

She here referred to the time when Blake Lively worked behind the counter at Rise Doughnuts in Wilton, on March 30, surprising the customers. According to a People Magazine report from the same day, Lively posted a picture of the kitchen equipment on her Instagram Stories and wrote:

“Baking with genius food friends and their kitchen mixer the size of a car.. This is what my happy place looks like.”

The outlet also stated that, as per her representatives, Blake Lively "was in a really happy mood" during the visit and said she is friends with the owner of Rise Doughnuts in Wilton.

Meanwhile, Flaa continued, still doubting the authenticity of the pictures published, said:

“Who knows how those pictures got to Daily Mail.. It might be that they hired someone to come and take photos and they picked the photos where she looked sad and depressed.”

Further talking about the pictures of It Ends With Us star and trying to explain how paparazzi allegedly work, Flaa said:

“Celebrities call the paparazzi to come and take photos of them... For example… Someone like Stefani who would call the paparazzi… Not herself obviously but her people would.. And say that she's going to be outside of this carpet store at this hour... You can come and take as many photos as you want…”

The video came after Lively’s co-star of It Ends With Us, Adam Mondschein, claimed in a statement to Page Six on April 8 that Blake had reportedly misrepresented their scene together while filing her s*xual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

Adam added that he had no idea why Blake included him in the complaint. However, his experience working with her was reportedly very different from what she had described in her lawsuit.

Additionally, Mondschein also maintained that everything that took place while filming was legal, and contrary to what has been mentioned in the lawsuit, Blake was not fully n*ked because she was wearing a medical gown and prosthetics.

Meanwhile, Blake Lively's recent movie Another Simple Favour was released on March 7, 2025, for which she was seen actively promoting.

