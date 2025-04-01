Was Blake Lively spotted working at a doughnut shop? Zack Peter calls it a "PR stunt" amid legal drama with Justin Baldoni

American comedian and podcaster Zack Peter recently shared his take on actress Blake Lively's unexpected appearance at a donut shop in Connecticut.

Ad

He expressed his thoughts in an X post made on April 1, 2025, captioned:

"Blake Lively is doing everything she can do to look cool and unbothered amid her legal saga with Justin Baldoni. This felt like an “I’m a down to earth; everyday gal” PR stunt" Zack Peter captioned.

Zack Peter further spoke about it on his podcast No Filter, which aired on YouTube.

Ad

Trending

In the video, Peter called Lively's appearance a mere "PR stunt" and questioned her intentions behind it, wondering if it was an attempt to make people believe that she is "wholesome" and "cool".

He questioned if this stunt was even necessary and also speculated if the actress was "hiding" in Connecticut. Peter connected this stunt to the upcoming movie Another Simple Favor which is set to premiere on March 7, 2025, and released on May 1.

Ad

"I know that they are doing promos for Another Simple Favor in Connecticut, is this stunt meant to soften her image a bit before the film comes out? I'm not really sure", Peter said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Was Blake Lively spotted working at a doughnut shop?

Blake Lively at the "Another Simple Favor" World Premiere - 2025 SXSW Conference And Festival (Image via Getty)

The 37-year-old American actress made an unexpected appearance at a Connecticut-based doughnut shop, Rise Doughnuts, on March 30, 2025.

Ad

Blake shared her experience on her official Instagram stories calling it her "happy place". In the post, she shared a glimpse of working with a mixer, which she captioned:

"Baking with genius food friends and their kitchen mixer, the size of a car". This is what my happy place looks like," Blake Lively captioned.

In another story, the actress shared a picture of her, selling the donuts to customers.

Ad

This isn't the first time Lively has expressed her affection for baking. Last year in the Now-Serving episode of Vogue, Lively shared her own recipe to make key lime pie.

Lively was spotted at the shop amid her legal feud with It Ends With Us star Justin Beldoni. Their feud got public when Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni and producer Jamey Heath for s*xual harassment in December 2024. She also accused them of plotting a campaign to damage her reputation online.

Ad

Justin Baldoni, in response, has firmly denied all the allegations against him and has filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026.

READ MORE: Fan claims Blake Lively followed her and filmed the license plate on her car after they spent the night at the same hotel

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback