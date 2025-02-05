"Blake said make my name higher or else"— Internet reacts to poster of Another Simple Favor

It seems that the future of Another Simple Favor remains unaffected by the ongoing legal proceedings between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. On February 5, 2025, Amazon Prime Video released a poster for the highly anticipated movie, along with a premiere location and scheduled release date on its platform.

As anticipated, the post drew in mixed reaction from the audience. While some were excited that the movie was finally getting a second installment, others criticized Lively and raised boycott slogans for the movie owing to her presence in it.

Expand Tweet

Trending

"Blake said make my name higher or else," wrote one user.

"No way ! Boycott this movie!" wrote another user.

"Hmmm is this Blake Lively approved? Simple Favors aren’t really her MO…," wrote yet another.

In addition to the negative criticism surrounding the announcement of Another Simple Favor, there were also those who expressed excitement about the film.

"I HAVE BEEN WAITING TOO MANY TIMES FOR THIS. THANK YOU THANK YOU," wrote one user.

"PLEASE grant us the favor of releasing this on physical media despite it having a streaming premiere! I NEED a physical copy to pair with the first one," wrote another user.

"We will be watching," wrote another.

What is the plot of Another Simple Favor?

Expand Tweet

As per a press release from Amazon MGM Studios dated March 27, 2024, Another Simple Favor will see Anna Kendrick's Stephanie Smothers and Blake Lively's Emily Nelson as they head to Capri, Italy. This trip is for Emily's wedding to a wealthy Italian entrepreneur, but it won't be a typical affair, as it comes with promises of bloodshed and various unexpected twists. The studio's description of the film reads:

"In the film, we see the return of Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) as they head to the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman."

It continues:

"Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square."

Who is in the cast of Another Simple Favor?

The film will feature Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively along with other actors (Image via Getty)

As per the announcement from Amazon MGM Studios, the new movie will have several actors reprising their roles from the earlier film. The cast members confirmed to be part of the film, according to the announcement, are as follows:

Anna Kendrick as Stephanie Smothers

Blake Lively as Emily Nelson

Henry Golding as Sean Townsend

Andrew Rannells as Darren

Bashir Salahuddin as Detective Summerville

Joshua Satine as Miles Smothers

Ian Ho as Nicholas "Nicky" Townsend-Nelson

Kelly McCormack as Stacy

When will Another Simple Favor be available to watch?

The movie will be available on Amazon Prime Video (Image via Getty)

Another Simple Favor will have its world premiere on the opening night (March 7, 2025) of the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival 2025. Following this, the film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 1, 2025.

Audiences are hoping that the movie will be available for free streaming on the platform. But some are also under the impression that it could be available for rent or purchase.

Another Simple Favor releases on May 1, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback