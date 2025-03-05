Perez Hilton says he “wants to be threatened” by Blake Lively after actress mentioned podcaster in her legal letter against Justin Baldoni

The dispute between It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni escalated when Lively's lawyers requested a stricter protective order on February 22, citing alleged abusive messages from Baldoni. In response, Baldoni's attorneys agreed to a standard protective order. On March 2, Lively’s lawyers also petitioned the court to keep her information private from certain YouTube creators.

Now, referring to the same, content creator and podcaster Perez Hilton took to YouTube on March 4 and stated in a video which they uploaded in their channel:

“Hello, my friend Perez Hilton here.. I would just like to state for the record that this CIA former operative who is now her crisis PR expert, he's not threatened me yet. Unfortunately, I want to be subpoenaed, I want to be threatened, I want to be in the mix..."

Here, they referred to the fact that Nick Shapiro, the former deputy chief of staff at the CIA, has been reportedly engaged by Blake Lively to assist her in her ongoing s*xual harassment case against Baldoni.

Meanwhile, the video came after, in order to preserve the privacy of financial information, medical records, and other personal data, Lively requested a protective order. Some of this information also involves other "high-profile individuals."

The filing further mentioned the existence of "certain online content creators" who "frequently parrot the Wayfarer Parties' line." They also used Candace Owens and Perez Hilton as examples.

Blake Lively's team has asked the court to keep her information away from the content creators

Talking about the reported threats, Perez Hilton further stated in the video:

“And people have been commenting on my videos about a lot of allegations surrounding... I don't even want to mention her name. Fake lively. Some people are claiming that their videos are being audio issues or... Silence…”

They continued:

“People are being silenced. What? I'm going to say her name. Blake lively.”

They added that a former CIA agent who Blake Lively's team has reportedly hired as a crisis PR specialist is allegedly threatening the content creators. However, they said that nothing will stop them from continuing to report on the particular issue regarding Lively and Baldoni.

According to Variety's March 4 report, the video came after Lively requested a judge to keep some facts private and away from the legal commenters on YouTube and TikTok.

Justin Baldoni's attorneys answered on Tuesday, March 4, to Blake Lively's request for a protective order, stating that they would consent to a normal protective order but not to the higher level of secrecy that Lively's side was requesting.

Lively's attorneys further responded on the same afternoon, saying that Baldoni's letter demonstrates the necessity for a protective order. Additionally, they contended that as a result of the negative impact of such internet discourse on media coverage of the case, Lively has suffered mentally.

They then wrote:

“The travels of the mischaracterization embraced by the Opposition through this manufactured echo chamber, by itself, provides ample justification for a Protective Order that establishes adequate protections for third-party privacy interests.”

Blake Lively's lawyers criticized Baldoni and his team, accusing them of showing "disregard and disrespect for a woman advocating for the most basic workplace protections against s*xual harassment."

For the unphased, Blake Lively alleged Justin Baldoni, the director of It Ends With Us, of s*xual harassment and defamation campaign in a lawsuit on December 31. Additionally, Lively listed Wayfarer, the studio, and Baldoni's publicists as defendants as well.

The case is still going on with Baldoni refuting all of Lively's allegations.

