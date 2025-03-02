Podcaster claims Chelsea Handler is allegedly interested in the Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni feud despite publicly asking them to "stop"

Recently, podcaster Elsrich appeared on Popcorned Planet, discussing the Blake Lively versus Justin Baldoni saga. In the podcast, Elsrich claimed that comedian Chelsea Handler allegedly asked them to continue reporting on the feud despite publicly urging the two to “stop.”

X user @spiritualshift_, who uploaded a clip from the same on February 28, captioned the post by stating:

“SECRET REVEALED: Chelsea Handler Privately Encouraged a Pro-Justin Baldoni Creator While Publicly Calling for an End to the Drama!”

Tagging Handler, the caption further stated that she apparently wanted Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively to stop their feud. Nevertheless, she allegedly followed Elsrich and wanted them to continue making videos and podcasts on the case.

It concluded:

"Has Chelsea secretly taken a side? I think so! We stand for the truth, and right now, things aren’t looking good for Blake or Ryan Reynolds in this legal frenzy.”

On the contrary, outlets like Page Six reported on February 24 that Handler said that both Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni were not doing themselves any favors, and needed to stop.

Chelsea Handler allegedly wants Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni saga to continue

In the X video, which recently went viral, Elsrich claimed that Handler allegedly asked them to continue talking about Lively and Baldoni's court case. In an online interview, they stated:

"Chelsea Handler messaged me today... She followed me... She's like, Oh, your coverage of this is amazing. And I messaged her. She's like, you better keep going."

However, on the contrary, a Page Six report stated that Chelsea Handler criticised Justin Baldoni for exchanging private messages with Lively. She stated:

“It’s like you have to break up a fight in a schoolyard playground.. It’s like, ‘Don’t they know to stop?’ Isn’t someone saying, ‘Stop it!?'”

The Chelsea Lately actor then joked about Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal dispute during the 2025 Critics Choice Awards over the latter's alleged s*xual harassment on the set of their latest movie. Handler stated:

"I want to acknowledge that we've been through a lot lately, not just here in Los Angeles, but our entire country... So it is important in times like these to have a distraction, and that's why I want to personally extend my gratitude to Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively."

While hosting the awards show, Handler further mockingly complimented the It Ends With Us pair for offering a “distraction” from President Trump’s second term in office. She continued:

"Thank you for providing us with that distraction. I'm grateful. I think we're all grateful. And I think we're good. I think everybody in this room, no matter whose side you're on, we can all agree to accept that there's probably not going to be a sequel. It ends with us, guys."

For context, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against her former co-star from the recent film It Ends with Us on December 21. As per the documents obtained by TMZ, she accused Baldoni of s*xual harassment and a deliberate attempt to harm her reputation.

In the lawsuit, the 37-year-old actress further stated that she had allegedly experienced "severe emotional distress" as a result of Baldoni's alleged conduct. This happened months after online reports of internal conflict on the set of the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel arose.

Baldoni's lawyers have referred to Lively's initial complaint as "false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt."

Additionally, in response, Baldoni filed a lawsuit in January against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, their publicist, and The New York Times, alleging extortion and defamation. Baldoni has further refuted the claims made by Lively.

Meanwhile, following the claims, Chelsea Handler has not said anything as of yet.

