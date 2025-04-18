What did Blake Lively say about being included in TIME's 100 Most Influential list? Zack Peter calls her nomination "a bit premature"

On April 16, 2025, Blake Lively was honored as one of the "Titans" in TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2025. The actress was included in the list by civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill.

Blake Lively voiced her gratitude via Instagram for being acknowledged in the list. The actress wrote:

"It’s an honor to be acknowledged on the @time 100 list for 2025🤍🙏🤍"

Lively also expressed her appreciation for Ifill, who nominated her, stating:

"To be written about by the great @sherrilynifill is not something I take lightly. Her work has shaped our nation. WHO SHE IS - as a human, woman, mother, leader, fighter, healer, empath, risk taker and dream maker- has shaped my heart and also my stamina to never stop believing in a future that’s better and safer for everyone. Thank you @time And thank you @sherrilynifill for one of the most surreal and meaningful moments of my life in this honor. My 10 year old self is pretty blown away right now.🎈🥹✨"

However, social media personality Zack Peter believed that the list was "a bit premature" since only four months of 2025 had passed.

More about Zack Peter's statements about Blake Lively's inclusion in TIME's list

On April 17, 2025, Zack Peter took to his X account to reflect on Blake Lively's response to being included in TIME's list of 100 Most Influential People.

Peter reacts to Lively's comment to "never stop believing in a future that’s better and safer for everyone" by snidely remarking that "the best way to do that is to sue Justin Baldoni".

Peter then shared his opinion of Blake Lively, stating,

"I don't know if I would call her influential, I mean, influential, but maybe not in a positive way. We're also only four months into 2025, so this feels a bit premature, kind of like her lawsuit before the evidence."

Peter also criticized Ifill's reasoning behind selecting Lively, stating that she only did so after Lively and Ryan Reynolds donated a significant amount of money to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in 2019, after the couple got married on a plantation.

He also condemned Ryan Reynolds' nonprofit organization, Group Effort Initiative, which sought to provide support to Black people and other underrepresented groups seeking to pursue careers in the film industry.

Peter claimed that Blake Lively's lawsuit against It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni and producer Jamey Heath, accusing them of s*xual harassment, went against the ideals Reynolds claimed to uphold.

"Interesting, because I feel like Justin Baldoni and Jamey Heath would technically fall under that category, and yet you're trying to bury them."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are yet to respond to Zack Peter's statements.

