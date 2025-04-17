Media personality Perez Hilton blames "corruption" as Blake Lively is named one of TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People for 2025

Media personality Perez Hilton recently blamed "corruption" as Blake Lively is named one of TIME magazine's 100 most influential people for 2025. She took to X on April 17, 2025, and shared a post about the same from her own blog.

Ad

“The correct thing to do would have been to name #JustinBaldoni to this list! But, corruption,” she wrote in the caption.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This came after TIME Magazine released its list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2025 on April 16. Mark Zuckerberg, Serena Williams, Ted Sarandos, and actor Blake Lively are among those featured in the "Titans" category.

Perez Hilton called out TIME Magazine for mentioning Blake Lively in the 100 Most Influential People’s list for 2025

In her blog, according to Hilton, the Gossip Girl star was listed in the "Titans" category of TIME magazine's 2025 TIME100 list, despite her tumultuous ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Ad

While citing the actress, in a statement, civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill congratulated the actress and said that Blake's advocacy was the reason for the nomination rather than her acting career. According to Sherrilyn, Blake Lively was a humanitarian who studied the most challenging problems faced by the country.

Ifill clarified that she thought Blake deserved it because she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, allegedly called the NAACP Legal Defence Fund in 2019 to donate. Ifill further appreciated Lively's interest and her earnest efforts to comprehend the issues impacting the nation.

Ad

Ad

Ifill said that she remembered an early conversation with Lively, during which the actress allegedly complained about the exclusion of a significant portion of the nation's history from the courses she had learnt as a student.

Ifill went on to claim that she loved Blake Lively's commitment to filling in those knowledge gaps and becoming the most informed and capable citizen. Blake is described by Ifill as a "risk-taker" and a "serious individual" and is also reportedly committed to improving the country for her children.

Ad

Meanwhile, in her blog post, Hilton claimed that the authorities had selected an activist to inflate Blake Lively and talk about everything other than her entertainment career, which has helped her establish a reputation. Hilton further claimed that the magazine's staff had been supporting her current agenda.

Here, she seemingly referred to the long ongoing legal battle between Lively and Justin Baldoni, where the former accused the latter of s*xual harrassment.

Ad

Perez went on to say that it was amusing that she was receiving recognition for a 2019 accomplishment in relation to her expected influence on 2025. She went on to say that Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs also gave details about the entire list.

“TIME’s founders knew that focusing on the individuals who are transforming the world is the best way to help readers understand it,” Sam Jacobs shared.

Ad

Ad

As per Hilton, he went on:

“What does the 2025 TIME100 tell us about the forces shaping our lives? It includes six members of the Trump Administration … 16 corporate CEOs, a record and a sign of the emergence of a class of business leaders who are filling a leadership void … nine leaders who are fighting for justice, equality and democracy, at a moment when the rights of so many are at stake.”

Ad

“Members of the list come from 32 countries … Whatever change comes, we think the 2025 TIME100 will lead it,” he concluded.

The list also includes Donald Trump, Serena Williams, Snoop Dogg, Demi Moore, Ed Sheeran, and many others.

The magazine's listing coincided with Blake Lively's court struggle in which she accused Justin Baldoni, her co-star on It Ends With Us, of s*xual harassment. She subsequently filed a complaint against Baldoni and accused him of creating a toxic work environment and starting a smear campaign to supposedly destroy her reputation and career.

Meanwhile, Blake hasn’t said anything about the whole incident.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More