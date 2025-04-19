Which Taylor Swift music video did Blake Lively direct? Zack Peter explores singer's connection to Vanzan Inc mentioned in Lively's 2024 lawsuit

Zack Peter’s latest video created headlines as he discussed another lawsuit filed by Blake Lively in 2024, months before her legal battle began with Justin Baldoni. According to Daily Mail, it helped Blake Lively acquire private messages of Justin Baldoni that were allegedly leaked to The New York Times.

The suit was originally filed by a company, Vanzan Inc., and Zack addressed Vanzan’s connection to Taylor Swift, whose music video for I Bet You Think About Me was directed by Lively around four years ago, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, Zack’s video, which was shared through X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, April 19, featured him saying how Blake has been reportedly trying to link Taylor Swift into her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Zack then began addressing Blake Lively’s lawsuit, saying that it did not feature the actress’ name or any other details, including the defendants or the allegations. Peter continued by saying:

“She listed Vanzan, which was formed in Delaware. For those who don’t know, Delaware is usually where you go if you want to be doing some shady sh*t in the shadows.”

Zack Peter alleged that Blake Lively used Vanzan Inc. to file a “bogus lawsuit” so that she could get a subpoena to be issued to Baldoni’s former publicist, Stephanie Jones, following which Jones would “turn over” the private messages without letting Baldoni know about the same. Zack referred to Blake and stated:

“What’s even more shady is after she technically, legally, obtained the text messages, then she dropped the lawsuit and then the next day, those text messages just so happened to get published in The New York Times... Listen when it starts with the company in Delaware and then ends in The New York Times, I don’t know, that’s got a lot of red flags for me.”

Zack then started speaking about Vanzan Inc., saying that although a lot of details about the company remain unknown, it was reportedly used to purchase supplies for Swift’s music video for I Bet You Think About Me.

Blake Lively’s shadow lawsuit: Allegations and other details explained

A report by the Daily Mail on April 18, 2025, stated that they launched an investigation to find the details of the lawsuit by Vanzan Inc. The suit was filed in September last year, and it featured the names of ten anonymous people. However, the allegations were not mentioned.

Daily Mail obtained the legal documents related to the case, which claimed that the ten individuals were allegedly involved in several activities, including not acting in the best interests of Vanzan, attempting to bring damage to the company.

Attorney Samantha Katze, who originally filed the lawsuit, reportedly sent a subpoena to Stephanie Jones, Justin Baldoni’s former publicist, and Stephanie’s company Jonesworks, which asked for certain documents linked to the communication between Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Blake’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, and Blake and Ryan’s companies.

Stephanie allegedly provided the required documents, including the private text messages, that were acquired by Jones through the phone of Jennifer Abel, another publicist who worked for Justin Baldoni in the past. Jennifer was also once employed at Jonesworks, and the messages were taken from a phone that was provided by the company.

On December 19, 2024, the lawsuit was withdrawn after being requested by Samantha Katze, and Blake Lively filed another lawsuit against Justin Baldoni on multiple charges a day later, leading to a long legal battle between the duo.

The initial complaint by Blake Lively alleged that she was s*xually harassed by Justin Baldoni when they were working together on It Ends With Us, also directed by Baldoni, as per ABC News. The lawsuit also claimed that Baldoni reportedly launched a smear campaign against Blake. Justin has already dismissed the allegations, and the duo’s cases are scheduled for trial on March 9, 2026.

