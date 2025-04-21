"We want to see Hollywood fall" - Zack Peter calls Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle the "modern-day David and Goliath" story

On April 19, 2025, American podcaster Zack Peter called out Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle the "modern-day David and Goliath" story in an interview with Fox News Digital.

For the unversed, the legal feud between It Ends With Us stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni came to the public eye in December 2024 when the 37-year-old actress filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, film producer Jamey Heath, and other members related to the film for se*xual assault and claims of orchestrating a smear campaign to distroy her reputation online.

The feud escalated when, on January 16, 2025, Justin Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds(Lively's husband) for defamation and civil extortion.

Zack Peter believed that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are two "powerful players in Hollywood" who are using their influence to take advantage of Justin Baldoni, whom Peter described as being "much lower on the totem pole".

He framed this situation as the "modern-day" David and Goliath story, with Justin representing the underdog, fighting against a powerful, elite couple.

Peter further claimed that the public favors Justin Baldoni, suggesting, "We want to see Hollywood fall".

Zack Peter further explained that this power dynamic resonates with the public, who are tired of Hollywood PR tactics, media manipulation, and mainstream media.

He further claimed that the public has finally started to see through these polished images of big stars such as Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Reflecting on his statement, Peter said:

"We want to see these powerful elite celebrities kind of be humbled and know that their tricks don't work anymore."

The American comedian expressed that the viewers are tired of being lied to and "swayed to believe one thing or the other."

He pointed out that powerful individuals who use their influence to take advantage of vulnerable people should be held accountable and stop misusing their powers.

Zack Peter reacts to Blake Lively's inclusion in TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2025

On April 16, 2025, the list of 100 Most Influential People in the World 2025 was released by TIME Magazine.

The Gossip Girl alum has been named alongside popular celebrities such as Serena Williams, Ed Sheeran, Mark Zuckerberg, and more, under the "Titans" category.

The No Filter host took to X to share his thoughts about Blake's inclusion in the TIME Magazine on April 16, 2025.

"Blake Lively has been named one of TIME'S 100 Most Influential People of 2025... for a donation she made to the NAACP... in 2019. Can't make this stuff up," Peter wrote in the caption.

Zack further shared his thoughts on a YouTube video posted on 17 April 2025, where he reacted to Lively's gratitude-filled Instagram posts and stories, celebrating her inclusion in TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2025.

He believed that both Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively deserved a spot in the Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2025, stating,

"They're both equally influential and we're both talking about them in the same way, right?

In the video, he claimed that while Justin has been positively influential, Blake's impact has been negative, and further emphasized:

"If anything, if you're going to give one of them this, you have to give it to both of them because they're both equally, you know, part of this."

Meanwhile, the trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026, following the ongoing legal back-and-forth between the It Ends With Us stars.

