WATCH: Miami hoopers Hanna & Haley Cavinder show off their intense glute workout while helping fans build their "summer bodii"

The Cavinder twins are helping fans get ready for summer. Hanna and Haley posted a vlog of their leg day workout on Instagram on Monday. The intense workout includes seated leg curls, hip abductions, box squats and RDLs.

"building your glutes + feel lean! Our fitness and macro guides our linked in our bio to the TWOgether App. Come get your summer bodiiiii with us💘," part of the Cavinder twins' Instagram caption read.

Hanna and Haley, two former Miami Hurricanes basketball players, often share their workouts and recipes on social media. Fans can get a more in-depth look at the Cavinder twins' fitness journey on their TWOgether app. In May 2024, the twins launched their app, which offers personalized fitness paths including fitness and food to help users achieve their goals.

Haley opened up to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit about what inspired her and Hanna to create their app.

“About a year and a half ago, we came out with our eating disorder, so that was kind of a very big struggle for us,” Hanna said. “We went through it at the same time, and then we got with our nutritionist, and she literally changed our whole perspective on food.

"Being able to have somebody impact me like that, I was like, why would I not want to impact other girls that are going through the same thing? ... So many females struggle with body dysphoria, and I think if we can have some impact and just help one girl, two girls, that’s what TWOgether is all about: being able to literally help every single person that struggles with it and that needs a guide or a plan.”

Haley Cavinder celebrates engagement to Jake Ferguson

Haley Cavinder is half of an athletic power couple. Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson put a ring on it, and the two announced their engagement in a shared Instagram post.

"The easiest love," the Instagram caption read.

Ferguson proposed on a beautiful white sand beach in Fort Myers, Florida. The photos the couple shared on Instagram showed a white flower backdrop to add to the gorgeous proposal photos.

The Cavinder twins are inseparable, and Hanna was present for the proposal, as were other family members. Hanna shared videos from the big day with the twins' 4.6 million TikTok followers.

"My wombmate found her soulmate," the caption of one of the TikToks read.

Haley will now prepare to take the next step in her relationship with Ferguson with Hanna's support on her side.

