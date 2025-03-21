WATCH: Miami's Cavinder twin "obsessed" over her latest glam hair transformation on TikTok

Miami's women's basketball season may be over, but fans can still keep up with the Cavinder twins. The Hurricanes stars have become known for their large social media following and frequent posts.

On Friday, Haley posted a TikTok to the twins' account, which has 4.6 million followers. She showed off a before and after of her hair day.

"Another hair transformation, I'm obsessed," the caption read.

Hanna also showed off her new hair in a TikTok posted to the same shared account.

On their Instagram account, which has 405K followers, the Cavinder twins shared a vlog of their hair day. They informed viewers that they flew to Texas to get their hair done by Bella Allure Salon and got hand-tied extensions for the first time.

The twins get their hair done often and like to share their new looks with their followers. Last month, they dyed their hair a color they called "bronde," a mix between brunette and blonde. They debuted their hair on TikTok.

"When I'm the older twin & she copies how I dyed my hair," Haley wrote on the TikTok.

Haley and Hanna's latest hair transformation is slightly lighter than their previous "bronde" look. Fans can stay tuned into their social media to look out for their next hair day.

NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn

What are the Cavinder twins up to now?

Haley and Hanna's Hurricanes didn't make March Madness and the twins are out of eligibility, so their college careers are over. However, the Cavinders have plenty to keep them busy.

The Miami guards have found NIL success, and some of their brand deals are set to continue even though their basketball careers have ended. Haley and Hanna's partnerships include top brands like Stanley, GHOST and Under Armour. Their footwear and apparel deal debuted last summer and is set to last three years.

Along with their NIL brand deals, the Cavinder twins also have a brand of their own. Haley and Hanna dropped their app, Twogether, on May 13, 2024.

Users of the app can check out the Miami stars' workout routines and meal ideas. The app allows people to track their workouts and take notes. Users can also communicate with one another to build a sense of community and hold each other accountable.

An era for the Cavinder twins has come to an end as they bid farewell to their basketball careers. But their active social media presence, their NIL deals, and their app allows fans to stay connected to Haley and Hanna.

