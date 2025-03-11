WATCH: Miami's Cavinder twins give a sneak peek into healthy lifestyle in latest Instagram post

The Cavinder twins have established themselves as big advocates of healthy lifestyles. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, they showcased their mini-cut diet to tighten up ahead of summer.

The video began with Haley Cavinder showing off her fit physique in a nude bra and matching tights. Then she showed the coffee and sandwich the twins had for breakfast before going to the gym and, later on, oat milk latte after a leg day.

For lunch, the Cavinder twins had low-carb diet chicken tacos and dinner was mushrooms and steak. The twins ended the night with a ninja creami made of strawberry and pretzels smoothie.

The Cavinder twins, who narrowly missed out on the ACC Tournament for the Miami women's basketball, seem to be having a great time off the court. They are currently focused on promoting their fitness and healthy diet causes to their millions of fans across various social media platforms.

Cavinder twins' Haley announces retirement from basketball

One half of the Cavinder twins, Haley Cavinder, has announced her retirement from basketball. Cavinder made the announcement on Instagram, where she shared several photos of herself and her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder, during their playing days.

"18 years later, and it's time to say goodbye to the game I’ve loved since I was six. Thank you for an amazing basketball career," she captioned the photos. "Nothing will ever fill the void of you or the feeling of accomplishing my dream—playing the sport I love with my twin by my side. The places you took me, the relationships built, and the opportunities you gave me—I will forever be grateful," Cavinder posted.

"It's hard to express how much this sport has impacted and changed my life, but it will always be a part of who I am. As always, Go Canes. #14 out 🧡."

The Cavinder twins began playing basketball when they were six years old. They played for Gilbert (Arizona) High School alongside their older sister, Brandi Perkins. The twins began their collegiate basketball careers at Fresno State in 2019 where they spent three years before transferring to Miami for their senior year.

They took a hiatus from the game during the 2023-24 season but returned this season, with Haley winning ACC honors and reaching 2,500 career points. She also finished the season averaging 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists on 46.2% shooting.

