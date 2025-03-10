Watch: Miami's Cavinder twins sweat off in the gym as Hurricanes stars show their leg day workout routine

The Cavinder twins have been balling for the Miami women's basketball team this season, but they haven't neglected their social media. Haley and Hanna often share aspects of their lives both on and off the court with their large social media following. On Monday, they posted their leg day workout routine with their 4.6 million TikTok followers.

Ad

Ad

Trending

The caption informed viewers that the leg day routine is part of the twins' workout program, which fans can access at the link in their bio. This link leads to Hanna and Haley's website, Twogether.

This website promotes the Cavinder twins' app of the same name, which launched in May of last year. The Twogether app provides subscribers with guided workouts and meal ideas. Subscribers get a deeper look into Hanna and Haley's gym routines and favorite recipes, which they share some of on TikTok.

Ad

Ad

Their season might be over, but Hanna and Haley continue to focus on their health. Miami's season came to a close with an 82-63 loss at California on March 2. The Hurricanes finished 16th in the ACC, coming up short of a conference tournament appearance.

The end of the season also means the end of the Cavinder twins' college careers. The girls have played five seasons of college basketball, including two at Miami. Hanna and Haley shared a basketball related post with their large TikTok following last week, joking about the end of their careers.

Ad

"When my sister can't convince me to play another year of basketball (out of eligibility)," the text on the TikTok said.

Ad

The Cavinder twins' final season at Miami

Hanna and Haley have found success in the final season of their college careers. Both girls started in all 29 games for the Hurricanes and averaged 30-plus minutes of playing time. The twins saw improvements in their average points, rebounds, and assists compared to their previous season, as well as their shooting from the field.

Haley averaged 18.2 points per game for the Hurricanes this season, up from 12.2 last year. Her 6.5 rebounds are up from 4.9 and her 4.7 average assists are an admirable increase from 2.5 last season. The guard has put up a 46.2% field goal percentage as compared to 40.7% in the 2022-23 season.

Ad

Miami v California - Source: Getty

Hanna's 6.9 ppg are up from 3.8 last year. Her 3.2 rebounds are more than double her value of 1.3 in the 2022-23 season and her assists have seen the largest increase of all, with a 4.2 average this season compared to 1.6 in the previous season. Hanna is shooting 46.4% from the field, up from 36.8%.

Ad

Miami v California - Source: Getty

The Cavinder twins' college careers have come to an end, but they continue to share their workouts on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here