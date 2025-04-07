WATCH: Miami's Haley Cavinder shares her mom's unique quirk as she babysits their dogs

Miami women's basketball star Haley Cavinder shared a hilarious video of how her mother, Katie Cavinder, takes care of her and her twin sister's dogs when she is not in the house. Cavinder shared a TikTok video on Sunday, showing the dog relaxing in the living room as a cartoon played on television.

"Does anyone else's mom put cartoons on for their dogs when they leave the house?" Cavinder asked.

Then, she described what the dogs were doing while the cartoon played. Harvey was sitting on the couch while the other two dogs were inside their playpen.

"Harvey is entertained. Biggie's asleep and Bubba is not watching," she said.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder love to show off their pets to their fans on social media. They particularly love to show off Harvey Douglas Cavinder, who was acquired in 2023. Harvey also found fame on social media, with over 1,000 Instagram followers. Meanwhile, the Cavinder twins' mom is one of their biggest supporters, often featuring in their videos or cheering from the stands.

How Haley Cavinder's parents inspired her and twin sister Hanna to become entrepreneurs

Haley Cavinder and her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder, ended their college basketball careers after they played their final season with the Miami Hurricanes. However, the Canes failed to make the ACC or NCAA tournaments. The twins have since moved on from the disappointment, setting their sights on following in their parents' footsteps in entrepreneurship.

The twins, who are social media stars, were among the first student-athletes to sign NIL deals when the Supreme Court ruled that students could profit from their college careers. They signed deals with Boost Mobile, Under Armour, WWE, Champs Sports, GHOST Energy, among others. They also acknowledged that their parents, particularly their dad, inspired them to join the business world.

"It's kind of been in the blood, so being able to see their work ethic every single day definitely resonated with Haley and I at a young age," Hanna Cavinder said, per ESPN. "Even before NIL did pass, we wanted to do something together. Our life has definitely changed tremendously, being able to capitalize off of every opportunity."

Their father, Tom Cavinder, played basketball at Nova Southeastern University before he founded his company, Southwest Elevator. He currently serves as the company's CEO, while his wife, Katie Cavinder, who is also the twins' mom, is the company's vice president.

