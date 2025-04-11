WATCH: Miami's Haley & Hanna Cavinder shares snippet of their fight in latest TikTok video

The Cavinder twins continue to keep fans glued on social media, this time sharing a part of their life many have been curious to know about.

On Friday, Haley and Hanna posted a clip on their joint TikTok page, with the stars showing off their gym outfits. In the video, they can be seen arguing over something, but it wasn't audible, as the video had background music.

“Do you guys ever fight? this video,” they wrote in the inscribed caption on the video.

The Cavinder twins have been inseparable and have always done things together, leading to questions from fans about potential arguments and fights. They attended Gilbert High School, where both played basketball and also declared for Fresno State in 2019, where they played until 2022.

With two years of eligibility left due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Haley and Hanna entered the transfer portal on April 21, 2022, and eventually moved to the University of Miami. However, they announced their retirement after the 2022-23 season, deciding not to take advantage of the extra year.

Over a year later, they came out of retirement, and Haley committed to TCU, while Hanna chose a return to Miami. Haley would go on to decommit from TCU, joining her twin sister at Miami.

Sharing their lives together on social media has helped them build a large following and become one of the first college stars to leverage the introduction of the name, image and likeness deals.

The Cavinder sisters have since bagged several endorsements and owned their own businesses. They were also named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for their social media leadership in 2024.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder announce a new series featuring one sister

The sisters announced on April 3 via Instagram that they will be living separately in less than two months. That's because Haley will be moving to Texas with her boyfriend Jake Ferguson of the Dallas Cowboys, while Hanna stays in South Florida.

The Cavinder twins assured fans that they will continue their shared projects but also announced that there will be a series starring only one sister. However, they are going to travel and see each other likely every week, according to Haley.

