WATCH: Miami's Haley & Hanna Cavinder show off fashionable party fits as the "twins take Nashville" over

Miami Hurricanes basketball players Haley and Hanna Cavinder are as famous for their exploits on the court as their style off of it. So when the twins had a night out in Nashville and shared on social media, they received plenty of attention.

The Cavinder twins got to show off some of their fashion choices for their night out partying. The twins shared a short video on their TikTok account with their party outfits and the caption:

“Hi Nashville.”

While Hanna was wearing a white skirt and top with dark brown boots and a jacket, Haley rocked a blue outfit with black boots and a leather jacket. They also shared some posts and stories on their Instagram account, partying in the Music City.

The Cavinder twins have had the week off after the Hurricanes failed to make it to the ACC tournament, ending their season prematurely. This was their final season in Coral Gables, and both twins are expected to enter the WNBA draft, which will take place in mid-April.

Hanna averaged 6.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists, while her twin finished the year at 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the 14-15 Hurricanes.

Miami started the year 11-1 but had an awful run in conference play, going 4-14 in the ACC, and finished 16th in the conference, only in front of SMU and Wake Forest.

With no conference tournament to try to steal an automatic bid to the Big Dance, the twins won't be playing basketball for the next month, time they will likely use to prepare for the Draft.

Haley Cavinder is named to the All-ACC team

If there was one positive spin to the Canes season, it was the on-court performance of Haley Cavinder. Despite Miami not even making it to the ACC tournament, the guard was named second-team All-ACC.

Besides the aforementioned numbers, Haley scored at a 46.2% clip, including 31.3% from behind the arc. She also led the team in points and assists this season.

She also scored over 30 points thrice this season and recorded seven double-doubles. This was the second time she was named All-ACC after earning the honor following the 2022-23 season.

Haley also had the most successful college basketball career, averaging 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists in five seasons with Fresno State and Miami. The Cavinder twins started playing with the Bulldogs in the 2019-20 season before transferring to Miami ahead of the 2022-23 season.

