"This feeling, I've never missed more in my life": Miami's Hanna Cavinder unleashes her "yap" after a long run in Florida

Hanna Cavinder has shifted her focus back to social media following the conclusion of her college basketball career at Miami. The 5-foot-6 guard and her sister Haley, who also played for the Hurricanes, played their last game on Sunday against California.

On Thursday, their account @cavindertwins shared an Instagram story where Hanna discussed the newfound feeling of accomplishment she felt after completing her run.

"Post run yap," she wrote the caption.

"I did four miles. I stayed at zone one and zone two, so kept it very low intense," Cavinder said in the video. "I think my pace was like a 10.22. But this feeling I have after a run is so much serotonin, like a Mel Robbins podcast.

"Running in Florida, this feeling, I've never missed more in my life. But no, it felt really good. I'm just gonna keep it listed for the next couple of weeks and then work my mileage up per week. But yeah, amazing, amazing run, first back."

Screenshots via Instagram (@cavindertwins/IG)

The Cavinder twins had hoped to make a deep run in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, but after losing their final two games, Miami finished the season in the bottom third with a 4-14 ACC record, failing to qualify for the postseason quest.

Despite the disappointment of seeing her college career come to an end sooner than expected, Hanna appears ready to shift her focus back to other ventures.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder share their daily meals to hit nutrition goals

The twin sisters often share the details of their daily training regimen and nutrition plans with their 396k Instagram followers. On Thursday, the Cavinder twins posted a video on Instagram showing the meals they eat throughout the day to hit their macronutrient targets.

In the video, Haley and Hanna Cavinder are seen preparing and consuming various protein-rich dishes, totaling 150 grams.

They started the day with a cup of coffee, water, and vitamin supplements before having toast with cream cheese. Then, they had a sourdough egg sandwich with sugar-free maple syrup.

For lunch, the Cavinder twins opted for a chicken taco with a slice of guacamole. Later in the day, they had an apple with cottage cheese.

For dinner, Haley and Hanna Cavinder ate ground beef with sweet potato, avocado, and cottage cheese topped with a drizzle of honey. They ended the day with a cup of protein shake.

