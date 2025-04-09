Miami stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder have grown their popularity on social media after their basketball careers ended this season. The twins played five seasons with two universities and played the sport since childhood.
On Wednesday, the social media influencers shared a post of their workout session on their TikTok page with the caption:
"everything is a competition around here, quads hurt."
In the video, the twins turned their workout into a competition. They both agreed to play a rock, paper, scissors game to determine who would start the workout.
"How many pistol squats can each do versus the other?" Haley said. "Hannah and I quads are fried right now, but I'm gonna show you guys and see who can do it. You go first. I like to go first. I just want one."
Hanna went on to start the piston squat and did 15 rounds while Haley took her turn and did 16.
Haley and Hanna Cavinder open up on their morning routine
Haley and Hanna Cavinder shared their morning routines during a question-and-answer interview.
"Haley and I are very early risers," Hanna said. "Mornings are our moment of peace and the best time for us to have 30 or 45 minutes to ourselves. We’re very routine people, so we always do our starting five.
"The average time that we wake up would probably be around 6:30 a.m. We always have 40 ounces of water in the morning, do a morning devotional, journal and have our coffee. I have a dog, so we also take him out and focus on just relaxing our minds.
"We’re very big on lowering our cortisol and try to tell ourselves to have a low-cortisol morning. It’s hard to turn off your phone when your mind is constantly busy and thinking of ideas. But the mornings are when we do our best job of doing that."
The Cavinder twins have built a significant online presence with their frequent posts on social media. Haley and Hanna have a combined 2.4 million Instagram followers and 4.6 million on TikTok.
