WATCH: Miami's Hanna Cavinder dances after getting her "vibe killed sometime last week" on TikTok 

Hanna Cavinder is being cryptic on TikTok. The Miami Hurricanes basketball star shared a Tiktok video of herself dancing with an interesting caption on Tuesday.

"Got my vibe killed sometime last week. Won't let that happen again," the caption read.

The video was filmed at a photoshoot for Under Armour and was shared to the Cavinder twins' TikTok account, which has 4.6 million followers. Fans in the comments speculated that Hanna was discussing her breakup with Miami quarterback Carson Beck.

The two Hurricanes athletes, who confirmed their relationship over Instagram last summer, have seemingly called it quits. Cavinder deleted any trace of Beck from her Instagram. It's alleged that Beck was sending Snapchat messages to other girls during their relationship.

Syndication: Online Athens - Source: Imagn

Haley Cavinder, Hanna's twin, added fuel to the fire of the breakup rumors with a vague TikTok that many assume was about the breakup.

“It’s not my story to tell,” Haley said in her TikTok. “I know there is a lot of speculation, and I see someone in my life that’s hurting and I don’t think it’s OK to not be able to have to always keep your mouth shut. I’m trying to be as nice as possible.”

Hanna has not confirmed the breakup, but all evidence points to the couple having split. The Miami women's basketball star might have had her "vibe killed" by Beck.

Formula One: Miami Grand Prix - Source: Imagn

The Cavinder twins' Under Armour Deal

Regardless of whether Hanna Cavinder's TikTok was about her breakup with Carson Beck, it was definitely from her and Haley's latest photoshoot with Under Armour, as the caption said. The twins have an NIL deal with the activewear brand, one of their many brand partnerships.

The Cavinders wore matching black bodysuits for their latest photoshoot and posted several videos to TikTok.

Hanna and Haley signed a brand deal with Under Armour in July. The three-year partnership is the twins' first exclusive apparel and footwear deal.

"We've been fans of Under Armour for as long as I can remember," Hanna said. "From the moment we met with the team, we felt like a part of their family. They really understand the needs of athletes, and I'm excited to see how they merge their legacy in performance wear with street style."

Sports: THE ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Hanna might have had her vibe killed, but she and Haley continue to thrive in the world of NIL, as highlighted by their latest photoshoot with Under Armour.

