WATCH: Miami's Hanna Cavinder flexes and shares full day of eating nutritious food in latest TikTok video

Former college basketball star and social media sensation Hanna Cavinder is showing fans that fitness is built in the kitchen just as much as it's in the gym. Hanna played her final college basketball season with the Miami Hurricanes, appearing in 29 games, averaging 6.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

With the college basketball season done, Hanna is focusing to keep up with her fitness and disclosed what she eats in a day. In her latest TikTok video on Thursday, the Miami-based influencer flexed in a bikini before diving into a detailed "What I Eat in a Day" vlog. Safe to say, her menu is packed with high-protein, low-calorie meals.

Cavinder started the video with a quick pose in her home, captioned:

"WHAT I EAT IN A DAY — high protein, low calorie meals."

The clip then followed her preparing Turkey bacon sammy with syrup. The sandwich included egg and turkey bacon on a toasted bun, lightly drizzled with syrup. She paired it with Costa iced coffee to kick things off in the morning.

For lunch, she ate Turkey wrap with protein chips, which keeps her protein intake high without sacrificing flavor. To stay hydrated, she sipped on Ghost hydration. For her middday meal, meanwhile, she ate ground turkey salad and tortilla, a bowl of fresh greens, lean ground turkey and crispy tortilla.

For dinner, she opted for steak fajitas. It was a colorful plate of grilled peppers, onions and steak with a soft tortilla. Finally for the dessert, she tasted homemade protein ice cream, garnished with banana slices and cinnamon. She named it "Ninja Protein Ice Cream."

Hanna Cavinder reveals whether she likes drinking coffee

The video Hanna Cavinder posted on TikTok was a part of several such videos where she give her followers an insight on what she eats.

During her chat with Kerry Justich of Yahoo, Hanna Cavinder was asked whether she regularly drink coffees.

"We are huge caffeine girlies, for sure," Hannah responded. "We love energy drinks, but we do tend to lean towards coffee more in the mornings. Costa coffee is our go-to right now because they’re just so good over ice."

Hanna Cavinder's affinity with fitness and nutrition led her and her twin sister Haley Cavinder to start Twogether, a fitness app launched in May 2024. By getting a subscription, users can get access to workouts and food guides created by the Cavinder Twins.

