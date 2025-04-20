WATCH: Miami's Hanna Cavinder vows to be the "fun aunt" after twin Haley Cavinder gets engaged to Jake Ferguson

Hanna Cavinder's twin sister, Haley Cavinder, got engaged to Jake Ferguson on Thursday. Amid the engagement excitement, Hanna acknowledged the new dynamic between her and her twin, joking about being the fun aunt.

On Saturday, the Cavinder Twins' TikTok account posted a video of the 5-foot-6 guard with a text overlay on the video, saying:

"'So all you sisters are cuffed besides you,' god forbid someone's gotta be the fun aunt."

The sisters rose to fame as basketball players at Fresno State and the University of Miami, amassing a large social media following along the way. In the past few days, their socials have been flooded with content regarding Haley's engagement with the Dallas Cowboys' tight end, and Hanna Cavinder is all for it.

Haley and Jake have been dating for over a year and a half and have been open about their romance on social media. The engagement took place in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, where the twins hosted guests for the big day:

"My womb mate found her soulmate," Hanna captioned a post on her Instagram.

The post captured photos from the day showing the newly engaged couple, the sisters and friends. In one of the videos, Hanna makes her way to the spot where Haley said yes to Ferguson. With her arms outstretched, she runs toward the proposal setup and hugs her sister.

Hanna Cavinder was emotional while filming Haley and Jake’s engagement moment

Hanna Cavinder was moved to tears and overwhelmed with pure joy when she filmed the engagement of her twin sister, Haley Cavinder, to Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

The Cavinder Twins posted a video on TikTok, revealing Hanna's emotional reaction while Haley was receiving a proposal from Jake. The video captured Hanna and others standing far from the couple, as she filmed and cried happy tears.

"I will forever be my twins biggest fan," the caption on the video read.

While her sister Haley is starting a new chapter in her life, Hanna Cavinder is dealing with the end of a chapter of her own. It was reported last month that Hanna and her boyfriend, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, had called it quits, according to the New York Post. The two began dating last summer.

