WATCH: Michigan's Russian center Vladislav Goldin shares heartwarming moments with parents in reunion after 5 years

For the first time in five years, Michigan Wolverines star Vladislav Goldin saw his parents on Friday. The senior from Russia received his parents in Ann Arbor after they took the long trip to see their son play on senior night.

Cameras from Big Ten Network captured the emotional exchange between the basketball player and his family. As Goldin hugged his mother, she broke down and cried on his shoulder.

One challenge international players often have to endure is staying away from home and their families for extended periods of time.

Goldin has excelled in his first season at Michigan after spending the previous three years at Florida Atlantic. He had played one season at Texas Tech before joining the Owls through the transfer portal.

In his senior season, the center from Nalchik has averaged 15.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game for the Big Ten-leading Wolverines. He leads the team in scoring and is second in rebounding. He is coming off a 22-point, 11-rebound performance in a win over Rutgers.

In his college career, Vladislav Goldin has averaged 10.1 points, 5.7 boards and 1.3 blocks per game. He was also a part of the Florida Atlantic team that made it all the way to the Final Four in 2023, with 13.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks that year.

In the 2023-24 season, his last in Boca Raton, the Russian scored 15.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game for the Owls but decided to move on before this season.

The Wolverines entered the weekend tied atop the conference with a 22-6 record, 14-3 in the Big Ten. They will get Illinois at home on Sunday, followed by another home date against No. 16 Maryland on Wednesday, before closing out the season at No. 8 Michigan State next Saturday.

Michigan and Vladislav Goldin arrive at senior night with unlikely streak

While Michigan is at the top of the Big Ten, it's kept the pace thanks to an unlikely run that has seen it win nine of its last 11 games, all of them by four points or less.

Their most recent win came through a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to defeat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 84-82. It was their eighth win in their last nine games, with their only loss coming against conference co-leader Michigan State.

They will look to keep the streak alive against the Illini, currently eighth in the conference standings.

