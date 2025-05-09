“Got so much potential he a star”: College hoops fans impressed as Michigan State’s Coen Carr breaks the backboard with jaw-dropping dunk

It might be the offseason, but Michigan State forward Coen Carr is still putting on a show. The 6-foot-5 college standout did not hold back during practice, with a viral video capturing the moment he shattered the backboard with an emphatic dunk.

The video was posted on Instagram by the CBS Sports College Basketball account with the caption:

“What a dunk 😳.”

The powerful dunk sparked mixed reactions from fans in the comment section of the post.

"Carr got so much potential he a star," one fan wrote.

"👏🔥👏🔥👏that’s a dunk," another fan wrote.

"Brodie got a few dozen more to go to catch Shaq," someone else joked.

College hoops fans impressed as Michigan State’s Coen Carr breaks the backboard with jaw-dropping dunk. Credit: IG/@cbssportscbb

However, some fans were not impressed with the skill, as they questioned his overall ability.

"No need for that sh*t anymore- so you can break a bsketball court. Who the fck cares. Can you BALL, though? Usually not. Except for Shaq," one user wrote.

"Ruined the game smh," another user wrote.

"His arms injured 🤕, be honest," someone else wrote.

Carr will hope to become more important in Michigan State’s pecking order next season. He has always been known for his top dunking ability, having already had several high-profile slams in recent seasons, but it appears to be taking it to new heights.

The forward, who was rated a four-star recruit, committed to the Spartans in 2023 after playing high school basketball at Legacy Early College. However, he struggled to secure a lot of playing time, averaging 11.6 minutes in 35 appearances without a start. He managed to average 3.1 points per game as a freshman despite the limited playing time.

Things improved in his sophomore year, with his average playing minutes increasing to 20.7 mpg, and this was reflected in his scoring, rising to 8.1 ppg, the fourth-highest for the Spartans.

However, he still struggled to nail down a starting role, with just one spot start in 37 appearances this past season. Last season, his rebounding improved to 3.6 per game from 1.8 in his freshman year, adding another weapon to the top athleticism he already offers.

Coen Carr will be looking to take up starting role next season

Coen Carr will be entering his junior season next year and is expected to take on a more prominent role within the Spartans' lineup, with hopes that he can emerge as one of the team’s leading scorers following the departure of the three players who ranked above him last season.

The Spartans also brought in transfers Kaleb Glenn and Trey Fort, both of whom were leading scorers at their respective programs last season, but Carr remains the most experienced scorer already within the system, making him a key figure heading into next season.

