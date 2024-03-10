WATCH: Molly Davis chant breaks out as Iowa make their way into Target Center before Big Ten Final matchup against Nebraska 

Molly Davis, Iowa's senior guard, has captured the hearts of Hawkeyes fans in just her second year with the team. As the No. 2 Iowa squad made their way into the Target Center to face No. 6 Nebraska for the Big Ten Championship game, a chant of her name erupted.

Expand Tweet

Davis made her entrance into the arena on crutches, a sobering sight after going down with an injury last week.

The emotional rollercoaster of Iowa's last regular season game against Ohio State Buckeyes saw Davis sustain a knee injury, overshadowing Caitlin Clark's historic achievement of breaking Pete Maravich's NCAA D1 scoring record. Davis' departure from the contest cast a somber mood over the celebration.

Despite averaging a modest 6.3 points per game, Davis' leadership and impact on the court have cemented her status as a true fan favorite. Her presence as a leader and tone-setter has consistently propelled Iowa's success.

As a poised floor general, Davis excels at alleviating the ball-handling pressure on Caitlin Clark and orchestrating the team's offense with finesse.

When will Molly Davis return?

Molly Davis' injury at the 6:39 mark of the second quarter against Ohio State initially raised concerns about a potential season-ending setback. The senior guard had to be carried off the court by two Hawkeye trainers and did not return to the game, amplifying the fears surrounding the severity of her injury.

Expand Tweet

While the timeline for Davis' return remains uncertain, there is a glimmer of hope that she may be able to participate in the NCAA Tournament. According to Iowa's official website, Davis is undergoing physical therapy to improve her chances of making a comeback for the postseason.

Head coach Lisa Bluder provided an update on the senior guard's injury status, offering a positive outlook.

"Everybody's so excited on our team," Bluder said, via OurQuadCities. "Not just because hopefully she'll return for the NCAA tournament, but also that she doesn't have to go through surgery and go through that rehab."

Molly Davis, a fifth-year senior, brought a wealth of experience to the Iowa Hawkeyes after beginning her collegiate career at Central Michigan. Following three seasons with the Chippewas, Davis made the decision to transfer, joining the Hawkeyes for the final two years of her eligibility.

This season, Davis has been a vital cog in Iowa's success, appearing in 30 games and earning 27 starts. Her well-rounded contributions have extended beyond scoring, as she has averaged 6.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

Also Read: Molly Davis injury: What happened to Iowa guard?