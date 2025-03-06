WATCH: Nate Oats calls timeout, rushes onto the court, yells at referee after controversial decision before Alabama crumbles vs Florida

Nate Oats and the seventh-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide lost back-to-back games for the first time this season on Wednesday night, suffering a 99-94 defeat to the fifth-ranked Florida Gators at Coleman Coliseum.

The frustration got to Oats, who called a timeout during the contest so that he could walk to the court and argue with the officials. Oats was seen demonstrating contact that happened to one of his players to the referee during the timeout.

Here's the video:

The Alabama Crimson Tide had no answer to Alex Condon, who scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. He shot 9-for-16 from the field, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. Condon knocked down seven of his nine free-throw attempts and had two blocks and an assist in 30 minutes of action.

Walter Clayton Jr. also punished the Alabama defense, scoring 22 points in the SEC clash. He shot 8-for-20 from the floor and 4-of-6 from the free-throw line. He stuffed the stat sheet, dishing out eight assists, grabbing five rebounds and recording one block.

Nate Oats' balanced offense not enough for Alabama to beat Florida

Alabama guard Mark Sears (Photo: Imagn)

Five players scored in double figures for the Alabama Crimson Tide, who dropped to 23-7 following the loss. Mark Sears led the scoring for Alabama, dropping 30 points on 10-of-24 shooting. He struggled, though, with his outside shooting, missing 8-of-10 3-point attempts.

Sears, who shot 8-for-9 at the charity stripe, collected six rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes of action. It was the third time this season that Sears scored at least 30 points in a game, having done so against Missouri and Kentucky.

Labaron Philon also stepped up for Nate Oats, scoring 19 points in 25 minutes. He was efficient on the offensive end, shooting 8-for-13 from the field, including 3-of-4 from the 3-point area. Philon also had five rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Clifford Omoruyi displayed perfection against Florida, knocking down all three field-goal attempts and draining all five of his free-throw attempts. Omoruyi collected seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in the SEC clash.

Grant Nelson and Aiden Sherrell also contributed for Nate Oats, scoring 10 points apiece. Nelson shot 4-of-10 from the field, while Sherrell went 4-of-4 from the floor.

