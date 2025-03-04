Bob Cousy Award 2025 finalists: Full list of point guards selected ft. Mark Sears, Zakai Zeigler, and more

The race is heating up for the 2025 Bob Cousy Award. The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame named Mark Sears and Zakai Zeigler among the five finalists for the coveted individual prize on Monday.

The Bob Cousy Award is given to the best male point guard in NCAA Division I. The award is named after Cousy, who won the 1947 national championship with the Holy Cross Crusaders in college.

Here are the outstanding floor generals who made the top 5 list this 2024-25 season.

Bob Cousy Award 2025 finalists

Mark Sears (Alabama Crimson Tide)

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) in action against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on November 27, 2024 at MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. Sears is a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award. Photo: Getty

Mark Sears is putting up outstanding numbers in his final year with Alabama, leading the team in scoring and assists (19.1 ppg and 5.0 apg through 29 games). He has been on fire lately, scoring at least 20 points in each of his last four outings.

This is the second straight year that Sears has been named a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award. The honor is well-deserved, as the senior guard is the only player in the Southeastern Conference this season to rank inside the top two of both the scoring and assists departments.

Zakai Zeigler (Tennessee Volunteers)

Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5) celebrates during the NCAA basketball game against Missouri on Feb. 5, 2025, in Knoxville. Zeigler is a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award. Photo: Imagn

Zakai Zeigler is making a strong case to win the Bob Cousy Award. He leads the fourth-ranked Volunteers in assists, averaging 7.2 dimes per contest. He is also the team's second-leading scorer (13.7 ppg), trailing only Chaz Lanier in that department. He has also been a key figure for coach Rick Barnes on the defensive end, leading the team in steals (2.0 per game).

Walter Clayton Jr. (Florida Gators)

Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. (#1) dribbles past Georgia Bulldogs guard Tyrin Lawrence (#7) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Clayton is a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award. Photo: Imagn

Walter Clayton Jr. is the man of the moment in Florida. He leads the Gators in several statistical categories heading into the final stages of the season (16.9 ppg and 4.0 apg through 28 games). He has been scorching hot lately, scoring at least 10 points in his last 13 outings. His play has helped Florida land in the top 5 of the Associated Press rankings.

Braden Smith (Purdue Boilermakers)

Braden Smith of the Purdue Boilermakers handles the ball during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Breslin Center on February 18, 2025. Photo: Getty

Braden Smith is making Purdue fans believe this season. The Boilermakers are up to 18th in the AP rankings and Smith is one of the reasons for it. The junior guard is ranked second in the nation in assists (8.7 apg), trailing only Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard.

Kam Jones (Marquette Golden Eagles)

Marquette Golden Eagles guard Kam Jones (#1) looks on during the first half against the Georgetown Hoyas at Capital One Arena. Photo: Imagn

Marquette star Kam Jones is building a solid case to take home the award, leading the team in scoring and assists (18.4 ppg and 6.2 apg). He has scored at least 10 points in all of the Golden Eagles' games this campaign, showing his incredible consistency.

