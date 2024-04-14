WATCH: Nate Oats and co. mark their presence for Alabama football's A-Day following historic March Madness run

The Alabama Crimson Tide's March Madness run ended after the 86-72 Final Four loss to the UConn Huskies. Despite the disappointing finish, the Tide made history by appearing in its first Final Four game since the program's inception in 1912.

This feat was celebrated by the school during the Alabama football team's yearly spring scrimmage, A-day game. Coach Nate Oats, along with players like Mark Sears and Nick Pringle, among others, joined in the ceremony.

Expand Tweet

The Alabama men's basketball X handle (formerly Twitter) also shared a video of Oats and his team receiving cheers from the crowd.

Expand Tweet

This is coach Oats' first public appearance after the rumors surrounding his potential move to Kentucky to replace John Calipari. He reaffirmed his commitment to the Crimson Tide in a statement on Tuesday.

Alabama sophomore Rylan Griffen enters the transfer portal

In a surprising move, guard Rylan Griffen entered the transfer portal on Thursday. In 36 games this season, Griffen started in 33 and averaged 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

This decision surprised many fans, as Rylan had previously called coach Nate Oats "the GOAT" and said:

"He the GOAT, in my opinion. You know, he hasn’t got a Natty yet but trust me, he will get a Natty, eventually ... Everybody gonna think it's a hot take but in my opinion he's the GOAT. A lot of great coaches out there but in my opinion he's just unique. He finds a way to win every level he's been at."

Expand Tweet

Joining Griffen in the transfer portal are freshman Davin Cosby Jr, and forward Kris Pecker. Notably, while Cosby was present during the A-day game, Griffen was absent.

Alabama is already building its roster for the next season. They closed in on its target, former Pepperdine guard Houston Mallette, on March 19 and South Florida Bulls guard Chris Youngblood on Friday. Youngblood played his first three seasons for Kennesaw State Owls.

This season could potentially be the last for seniors Mark Sears, Nick Pringle and Grant Nelson. Aaron Estrada has exhausted all five years of college eligibility. However, none of these players has made any official announcements regarding their future.

If Nelson, Sears and Pringle were to return next year, the Crimson Tide would enter the campaign with a deep roster, with the potential to make it to the end in 2025.

What do you think of the transfer news? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: "Makes 0 sense," "Smart decision": College hoops fans react to Alabama's Rylan Griffen entering transfer portal despite Crimson Tide's historic season