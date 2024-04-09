Top 10 funniest Nate Oats memes as Alabama HC shuts down rumors about taking Kentucky job

After rumors suggested that Nate Oats may move to Kentucky, the Alabama HC cleared the air with his statement. The speculations arose after it was reported that John Calipari would move to Arizona Razorbacks after 15 years with Kentucky Wildcats.

In the statement posted to his X, Oats addressed the fans and dispelled all rumors.

“Bama Nation, I am fully committed to this team and to this university,” Oats said. “We have already accomplished some great things here, and there is nothing I want more than for The University of Alabama to win its first national championship in men’s basketball."

Expand Tweet

The rumors of Oats' possible move to Kentucky raised the hopes of many Wildcats fans and the post gave the internet a perfect opportunity to troll them. Here are some of the top memes on X.

Top 10 funniest Nate Oats memes as Alabama HC shuts down rumors

#10: The ammunition for the fire

Maybe Nate Oats will take a leaf out of Dan Hurley and Nick Saban's 'Us vs the World' narrative to motivate his team next year? Just a thought.

Expand Tweet

#9: Here for the long haul

Nate Oats also got the reassurance of athletic director Greg Byrne, who said in a separate statement:

"Nate and I talk regular about the priorities of the program and NIL is at the forefront, as is a day-to-day development space for our team, which we are taking steps to address as we speak."

Expand Tweet

#8: Anything to secure the talent

Oats and the fans of the Tide have formed a strong bond and it looks like they are ready to fight for their favorite coach.

Expand Tweet

#7: Nothing is changing

Nate Oats' statement is a reassurance for the fans and the team as they prepare for the next season.

Expand Tweet

#6: Destroy all rumors once and for all

With everything just in a speculative stage, Oats' statement is a definitive shutdown to all possible rumors, even in the future.

Expand Tweet

#5: The GOAT coach

Alabama has always been known as a football school. Oats and his team have now managed to change the narrative and push themselves into conversations.

Expand Tweet

#4: A warning to all possible poachers

The fans and the coach are all determined to ensure that the Tide stays together and scales great heights.

Expand Tweet

#3: Desperate times call for desperate measures

The Kentucky Wildcats have been enduring tough seasons since 2019 and have struggled in the postseason. The pushback against John Calipari began after this year's early exit following the loss to Oakland.

Expand Tweet

#2: A new possible solution?

While Nick Saban is the greatest football coach, even Nate Oats has called him a basketball guy and has sought his help before the March Madness. Maybe he can do the role full-time?

Expand Tweet

#1: A Sweet Life

Kentucky is a legacy program with multiple NBA prospects. Oats turning them down heralds a changing scene in the SEC.

Expand Tweet

What did you think of the Nate Oats rumors? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also Read: "Afraid of the spotlight" "Smart move, coach": College hoops fans divided after Nate Oats shuts down Kentucky rumors