WATCH: NBA bound Jared McCain opens up about gathering learnings in the Curry Camp

Duke superstar Jared McCain was given the title of "best shooter" in the 2024 draft class by Jonathan Givony. McCain is a top-20 pick in several mock drafts.

In an interview with The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, McCain spoke about Stephen Curry's basketball camp, where he asked the Golden State Warriors star about dealing with slumps and the pressure of playing.

"I went to the Curry Camp," McCain said. "I asked him (Stephen Curry), 'how do you deal with going through a shooting slump? How do you deal with pressure in general?'"

"All he said was 'trust is work' and that's been a good mantra for me to just live by and so at that point it kind of came back to me and it's just like I just got to keep working."

McCain also talked about how tough it is to take care of your body throughout the season.

"A lot of people I think tend to not work throughout the season because you know it's hard on your body. You got to know emotionally, physically how you feel," McCain said. "But I think pushing through that and being able to work out throughout the season, made me a lot better, especially the beginning part. I just trust my work."

Where will Jared McCain land in the 2024 NBA draft?

McCain has been compared to both Steph Curry and Seth Curry because of his shooting abilities. McCain averaged 14.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 46.2% from the field (including 41.4% from beyond the arc) last season.

According to ESPN's latest mock draft, McCain will be the 16th pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2024 NBA draft. The 76ers need a shooter who can run off screens and defend under high-intensity situations as well to have a deep playoff run from next season.

Jared McCain has shown us how good a shooter he is. It will all be decided on the NBA draft night on June 26-27.

Which team do you think McCain will play in next season?

